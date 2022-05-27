Spring has been jam-packed with major astro events, one of the most notable being Mercury retrograde in Gemini. Though this retrograde is *thankfully* coming to an end on June 3, the cosmos are bringing final emphasis to this sign before the current month ends. The sun and moon will be linking up in this mutable air sign on May 30 at 9 degrees, offering mentally stimulating new beginnings to every zodiac sign’s birth chart; more specifically, mutable signs. The May 2022 new moon in Gemini will affect these signs the most because they have Gemini in a fundamental astrological house within their birth charts, so regardless of whether these four signs have Gemini placements, they’ll notice a significant seed being planted on amid the new moon.

Since Gemini is a sign ruled by Mercury, the influence of Mercury rx will still be alive and well during this lunation, potentially making it a bit challenging to know exactly what the new beginnings you’re embarking on now will entail. Despite the fact that Mercury is no longer retrograding through Gemini (it’s currently backtracking through Taurus), this lunation is ultimately answering to a planet that’s moving very slowly, and in a very cautious, reserved sign at that.

Gemini is also a sign all about thought, communication, and contemplation, so this new moon will prompt plenty of those things, along with the uncertainty and confusion that Mercury retrograde can bring. While you may not have all of the necessary information to push an idea forward now, if you’re a mutable sign, you’ll still notice this lunation bringing you some fresh energy in a pretty major way. Here’s what each of these signs can expect:

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

Out of everyone, this new moon is sure to shake things up for you most, since it’s taking place in your first house of self and identity. Now is the time where you’re likely feeling full of new ideas and thoughts you’re eager to share, but with Mercury retrograde still looming overhead, you may not exactly know where to start. The good thing is, new moons aren’t necessarily a period where you have to act outwardly, but more of a time to reflect on some of the new things you’re aiming to embark on. You’re currently embarking on a pretty big shift when it comes to your personal path, and it’s OK if you don’t have all the answers yet. Now is the time to brainstorm and reflect, so once Mercury stations direct, you’ll know exactly how to push things forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

On May 30, the new moon in Gemini will take place in your 10th house of career and public image, prompting some fresh new energy to be ushered into your professional life. As one of the best communicators of the zodiac, this new moon could coincide with you sharing your thoughts, ideas, and information on a large scale to colleagues or clientele, or could be a period where you’re planning to launch a new business venture altogether. Since you’re the Mercurial sign that prioritizes organization over all else, you may feel a bit scattered now due to the new moon being ruled by Mercury retrograde, but this doesn’t mean you have to sit back and twiddle your thumbs. You can still use this energy to actively brainstorm, journal, and clarify any details you’ve potentially felt uncertain about, and by the time Mercury stations direct, you’ll be ready to go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

The new moon in Gemini on May 30 will coincide with a new beginning culminating in your seventh house of relationships and partnerships, prompting you to look over any new information or conversations you’ve been in the midst of with someone else. Not to worry if things feel a bit up in the air now though, as this is a mutable air sign we’re talking about — not to mention Mercury retrograde is still doing its thing. Now is the time to set your sights on communicating as effectively and deliberately as you can, because being misunderstood is far more likely now. Romantic dynamics have really demanded your attention as of late, and the good thing is, this new moon is certain to offer some kind of mental clarity here.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

On May 30, the new moon in Gemini will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, bringing active conversations and new thoughts and ideas into your private world. With Mercury, the ruler of this lunation, still retrograde, however, this may still be a period where you’re feeling a bit scattered and uncertain. Not to worry though, because once Mercury stations direct on June 3, you’ll likely receive the clarity you need. Until then, now is the perfect time to gather all of the important details and information needed in order to successfully move the new beginnings here forward — whether you’re in the process of moving homes, engaging in conversations with roommates or family members, etc. Allow yourself to brainstorm now — your ideas are your best friend right now.