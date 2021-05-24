Are you feeling somewhat overwhelmed? Do you have an unsettling awareness that something major is about to happen? If so, you're not imagining things. You're in the midst of eclipse season, which means you're on the brink of a powerful turning point. Eclipse season is a period of time that lasts a few weeks, spanning between the moments when at least one lunar eclipse and one solar eclipse occur. During this time, so many unexpected revelations and changes can take place, and the May 2021 blood moon, along with the meaning behind it, is only the beginning.

A blood moon always replaces the full moon that would normally take place during your typical 28-day lunar cycle. Instead, the experience of a blood moon (aka a total lunar eclipse) can feel like a thousand full moons all combined into one. The reason a lunar eclipse feels so intense is because it activates the lunar nodes, which are connected to your destiny. This essentially means that a blood moon is bringing you closer to your ultimate fate, and sometimes, that means evoking a major change in your life. If you're not currently embarking on the right path, an eclipse will make sure to point you in the correct direction and encourage you to take one big step out of your comfort zone.

If a lunar eclipse makes a direct alignment to your birth chart, you may be forced to embrace a startling and unexpected shift. It may feel like a lunar eclipse is forcing you to leave something behind; something that you may not feel ready to say goodbye to. However, whatever happens during an eclipse was always meant to happen, and if you find that you're parting ways with something, you can trust that there's a reason for this separation. Sooner or later, you'll discover all the many opportunities this change will bring into your life.

Bryan David Hall / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images

The May 2021 Total Lunar Eclipse “Blood Moon” Takes Place On May 26 At 7:13 a.m. ET

This lunar eclipse may inspire you to look at things a little differently. It may even inspire you to travel, to learn new things, and to break away from a close-minded perspective. After all, this lunar eclipse takes place in Sagittarius at 5 degrees, encouraging you to reexamine the philosophies you life by and to live your life with a deeper purpose.

Activating the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, this lunar eclipse is a followup to the solar eclipse in Sagittarius that took place on Dec. 14, 2020. That solar eclipse may have launched a new beginning in your life, and with the corresponding lunar eclipse looming in the near future, you may be absorbing a more poignant understanding of where this journey is currently taking you.

However, truth be told, this journey really began all the way back in June 2020, when the first of the eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis took place. The last of these eclipses will take place by the end of 2021, completing this cycle and leaving you with a conclusion to this story before the next series of eclipses begin on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. To gain a better understanding of how these eclipses have been affecting you personally, look to the astrological houses in your birth chart that are ruled by Gemini and Sagittarius.

Those of you who have a lot of planets in mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have been feeling these eclipses the most. If you happen to have any of these placements within 0 to 10 degrees, you will feel the upcoming blood moon on May 26 the most. However, everyone will feel the pull toward something new, whether it's affecting you personally or the people around you. Embrace it.