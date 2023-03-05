Being unrealistic tends to get a bad rap, but now that Pisces season is officially underway, you’re being encouraged to dream big — no matter how far-fetched these wishes may seem. Pisces season is a time to allow your imagination to run wild, and as the mutable water sign of the zodiac, your visions couldn’t be more vivid right now. While the particulars may still be a little unclear, this is a time to play around with concepts and ideals, not exactly a time to carve anything into stone. Luckily, the March 2023 full Worm Moon will assist in organizing and refining your vision so that it can come to life, however, three zodiac signs in particular won’t be too phased by the sudden reality check.

On March 7, the moon will illuminate the cosmos in the mutable, earth sign of Virgo, bringing the desire for logic, efficiency, and details into your world. Now is the time to implement order and routine into your life in order to make your dreams a reality — but for Aries, Libra, and Aquarius individuals, you won’t be feeling the urgency to knock out every task on your to-do list. The reason for this is because this full moon goes against their innate behavior. Since the sign of Virgo is placed in the inconspicuous houses in their birth charts, they’ll be the least affected by this full moon. While the desire to be productive will still be present, the sense of urgency to get their affairs in order will be minimal.

What’s A Worm Moon?

A Worm Moon is the final full moon of the winter season, and takes place every March, during Pisces season. It indicates the start of spring, and is referred to as a Worm Moon because of the warming temperatures that cause the bugs to resurface after a chilly winter, to provide nourishment to the birds. The March 2023 full Worm Moon in particular will take place on March 7 at 7:42 a.m. EST and is expected to be a larger full moon than usual, do to a “moon illusion.” This causes the moon to appear bigger in the sky than it actually is, due to its position.

Here’s how Aries, Libra, and Aquarius will be impacted by this full moon:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

On March 7, the full moon will illuminate your sixth house of work, routines, and health, prompting you to get organized in this area. If you’ve been slacking on the rituals that keep you grounded, now is the perfect time to get back on track. Just try not to worry too much about perfecting your habits, and instead, give yourself some room to make adjustments based on how you’re feeling on a daily basis. It’s normal to need different things on a daily basis. It’s more important to listen to your body than to try and do the same exact thing every day.

Libra (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

As March’s full moon takes place, you’ll be called to re-organize and refine your mental health practices. It’s the perfect time to consider how you’re caring for yourself behind closed doors through the habits you have in place. Now may be a time where a not-so-productive pattern of yours may be revealed, prompting you to make some adjustments if needed. Be mindful of judging yourself due to your behavior now — this could potentially do more harm than good. Instead, just be mindful of the current vices and customs you tend to partake in, and try to reflect on how they make you feel.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

On March 7, the full moon will illuminate your eighth house of shared resources and boundaries, calling for you to analyze how you’re splitting responsibilities between yourself and another person or system. Today’s a great time to organize your finances, file your taxes, or re-negotiate a contract. You’ll have logic and practicality on your side today, so if you must engage in any difficult conversations, it’s a great time to do so. Just be sure to take notes — important information is bound to reveal itself today.