Get ready to stow away your winter clothes, because spring is almost here. Though the past few months have been all about maintaining structure, stability, and boundaries, the trees slowly beginning to bloom is an indicator that the frigid, dormant season is finally coming to a close. Pisces season is a time when things gradually begin to shift in a manner that’s idealistic, optimistic, and assured, and as the upcoming full moon prepares to light up the sky, you’ll be eager to get a head start on some spring cleaning to prepare for what’s to come. Every aspiration you have for the months ahead needs logic and practicality to help it actualize, and the March 2023 full Worm Moon will encourage every sign to buckle down, dot their i’s, and cross their t’s.

On March 7, the full worm moon will be infused with light in the mutable earth sign of Virgo at 16 degrees, prompting everyone to prioritize logic, information, and efficiency. This full moon is the perfect time to solve problems that can only be spotted by paying close attention to detail — particularly the details that play a major role in helping you accomplish your dreams and aspirations. As the moon sheds its light on the earth on this day, every sign’s attention will be drawn to the Virgo-ruled house of their birth charts, the place where you prioritize organization, practicality, and resourcefulness.

What Is A Worm Moon?

A “Worm Moon” marks the final full moon of the winter season, officially closing out the chilly months. The nickname “Worm Moon” is in reference to the earthworms starting to slowly appear in the soil again for the birds to eat, after sheltering from the bitter cold. It’s also referred to as a “Sugar Moon,” since this lunation marks the time of year when the sap of sugar maple trees begins to accrue.

When Is The March 2023 Full Worm Moon?

This year’s full Worm Moon will take place on March 7, 2023 at 7:42 a.m. EST, and it will look particularly large this month, due to a “moon illusion.” This causes the moon to appear bigger because of its position in the sky, so be sure to snap a few photos.

Here’s what every sign can expect from the March 2023 Worm Moon:

Aries (March 20 - April 21)

On March 7, the full moon will illuminate your sixth house of work, routines, and habits, inviting you to take a detailed look at how you’re keeping up with your tasks and rituals. This is a good time to focus on getting things in order here, especially if they’ve failed to meet your current standards. You feel your best when things are organized and functioning smoothly, especially the small, mundane parts of life. No matter how small the improvements in your daily life may be today, you’re bound to feel much better as a result.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

The full moon in Virgo is calling for you to acknowledge important details and information in your creative passions and hobbies, prompting you to be productive in this area. This could look like reorganizing your art studio, or making adjustments to an artistic project you’ve been working on. You’ll be able to notice details today that you may have previously overlooked, so it’s a good time to direct that energy towards your fun, pleasure-seeking endeavors.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

On March 7, the full Worm Moon in Virgo will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, inviting you to assess important information and details in your usual stomping grounds. It’s the perfect time to bring a home improvement project to completion, or take a look at something in your household that requires an intricate eye.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The full moon in Virgo brings attention to your skills, studies, and education pursuits, making this the perfect day to read, write, and inquire about new information. This may be a time where you discover something important that you were previously unaware of, so be sure to pay close attention when engaging in conversations or doing your own research. If something seems significant, now is the time to jot it down, so you don’t forget.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

On March 7, the full moon in Virgo will shed light on your money and personal resources, bringing awareness to the important details regarding your finances. You may be feeling inclined to re-work your budget, or sift through your bank account’s transaction history. Be sure to use this day to get any affairs in order that have been unorganized or stressful, trust me, you’ll feel much better once things are well-regulated.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

You’re the main character during this month’s full moon, Virgo, as it sheds light on your desire for efficiency, information, and practicality. You’ll be encouraged to embrace these innate qualities on this day, so be sure to put your analytical nature to productive use. Just try not to stress yourself out by taking on too many tasks at once — that’s just a recipe for burnout.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

This month’s full moon is illuminating your 12th house of isolation and solitude, encouraging you to analyze and assess the condition of your private world. You’re typically motivated by social interactions and making new connections, but on this day, you’ll be feeling more inclined to be productive behind closed doors. Whether this looks like organizing your closet or playing Words With Friends from the comfort of your home, this is a good day to keep your activities fairly low-key.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On March 7, the full moon will bring attention to your social groups and community, prompting you to assess how you can best be of service to friends and alliances. You may find that on this day you’re presented with a problem that requires a detailed solution, or you’re inclined to share useful information with a comrade in need. Either way, you’ll be feeling useful and productive today, particularly in your social life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

This month, you’ll be prompted to roll up your sleeves and get to work when it comes to your career and professional pursuits. It’s the perfect day to tackle a project that requires a trained, detailed eye, or give a presentation that calls for you to inform others of important information. All eyes are certain to be on you today, Sagittarius, but as the knowledge-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’ll be feeling eager to share what you know on a public platform.

Capricorn (Dec. 20 - Jan. 21)

On March 7, the full moon in Virgo will illuminate your studies, beliefs and quests for higher wisdom, encouraging you to engage in discourse or research that broadens the mind. As the disciplined sign of the zodiac, you’re all about engaging in conversations that challenge you, and today’s the perfect time to host discussions. You have plenty of valuable information to offer the world, and it’s a good time to share it with the people around you.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 - Feb. 18)

The Virgo full moon on March 7 is prompting you to take a look at your shared resources and finances, Aquarius, so be sure to pay close attention to how you’re splitting responsibilities with others. It’s the perfect time to go over receipts, bank statements, or any important documents that may require a trained eye. If you’ve been wanting to get organized in this area, this full moon is the perfect time to do so.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 20)

This month, the full moon in Virgo is illuminating your romantic relationships and partnerships, calling for you to pay close attention to the small, important details in your union. This could be a time when your partner is seeking advice or support from you, or simply a time for you to analyze the overall nature of a partnership. Either way, you’ll be prompted to focus on improvement when it comes to how you interact with others.