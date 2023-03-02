Are you spending your days romanticizing life? Letting your responsibilities pile up? It’s not just you — it’s Pisces season, too. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, this season is a time to envision your wildest dreams and ideals, without worrying too much about a plan of action. While this energy may not seem productive, the Jupiter-ruled nature of Pisces season is encouraging you to think outside the normal restrictions and limits that tend to be placed on your ambitions. The freedom that comes with exploring life’s possibilities is a refreshing shift from the last two months (Capricorn and Aquarius season, I’m looking at you), but it’s not exactly the ideal energy for getting your sh*t together. Fortunately, the spiritual meaning of the upcoming full Worm Moon is bringing logic, routine, and productivity into your world, to help you put together a formula to accomplish the fantasies you have that may seem out of reach. Spring cleaning just became a whole lot easier.

On March 7, a full Worm Moon in Virgo will illuminate the sky, bringing forth the necessity for regimens, routines, and efficiency. While the hopeful, idealistic nature of Pisces season has allowed you to picture ideals, the upcoming full moon seeks to ground these fantasies in a way that’s useful and effective. This energy may feel a bit less creative, but it’s offering you the structure and support required in order to reach your goals.

What Is A Worm Moon?

A Worm Moon marks the final lunation of the winter season, coinciding with the slow budding of springtime. This full moon is referred to as a “Worm Moon” because this is around the time of year that earthworms begin to reemerge as the weather warms, providing the birds with sustenance after a long, frigid winter. This year’s Worm Moon will appear larger than usual, due to a “moon illusion,” so be on the lookout for a bigger lunation than what you’re used to.

Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/Getty Images

When Is The March 2023 Worm Moon?

On March 7, 2023 at 7:42 a.m. EST, a full Worm Moon will take place in the mutable earth sign of Virgo, bringing consciousness to everyone’s desire to be productive, busy, and useful. While Virgo energy tends to feel a bit scattered, stressed, and nit-picky, this lunation is offering clarity and coherence when it comes to organizing important information, after a season of daydreaming and idealizing. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to abandon your imaginative side, though. Instead, it’s offering you an opportunity to refine and restructure your pursuits in a way that’s realistic and attainable.

It’s beneficial to check and see which house in your birth chart is governed by Virgo, because this is where you’ll be called to roll up your sleeves and get some things in order. Just be sure not to worry too much about imperfections, this energy is more about crossing things off of your to-do list and less about doing things flawlessly. Progress is still progress, even if you’re unable to tackle every problem or nuisance that stands in your way. This is an easy time to get distracted by insignificant details, so try to maintain a firm grasp on the bigger picture.