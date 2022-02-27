For These 4 Zodiac Signs, March's New Moon Will Be A Subtle Experience

Every story starts somewhere, and when it comes to the lunar cycle, it always begins with the new moon. Every 28 days, the moon slips behind the shadow of night and conceals itself from plain sight, embracing an opportunity to embrace release and renewal. This moment is always heavy, but also beautiful. After all, this lunar phase takes place when the moon — ruler of your inter self — joins forces with the sun — ruler of your outer self — establishing a spiritual alignment that nurtures a brand new start. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — you might not notice any major life changes unfolding, but it will open you up to something valuable.

Taking place on March 2 at 12:35 p.m. ET, this new moon will take place in mutable water sign Pisces. This spiritual, empathetic, and highly intuitive zodiac sign is encouraging you to set your ego aside and embrace universal connection. After all, Pisces is associated with an infinite and unconditional love, and although you may have your differences with others, it doesn’t change the fact that we’re all human. And at the end of the day, we humans just want to be loved.

Because this new moon forms a conjunction with Jupiter in Pisces, it has the power to lead you somewhere incredible. Jupiter is the planet of optimism and adventure, and because Jupiter rules over Pisces, this gas giant is able to bring you all the abundance you’ve been craving. Embrace a larger-than-love reality, because this is only just the tip of the iceberg.

Although cardinal signs are stepping out of the spotlight of this new moon, here’s why it will still affect them:

Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Aries: You’re Releasing The Past And Embracing Forgiveness

This new moon could leave you feeling emotional and sensitive to unseen energy. After all, this new moon takes place in your spiritual 12th house, opening you up to vibrations from all sorts of directions. Embrace protection and give yourself the time and space to process all the feelings you’ve been carrying. It’s time to explore your repressed emotions, because it could hold the key to your highest healing.

Cancer: You’re Expanding Your Spiritual And Intellectual Horizons

You’re seeing reality in a totally new way. After all, this new moon is activating your ninth house of wisdom and expansion, prompting you to listen to other people’s stories and gain insight from your experiences. This new moon is encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and take an adventure away from everything you thought you know. The more you learn, the more questions you’ll have, but that’s part of the fun.

Libra: You’re Learning How To Take Things One Step At A Time

At the end of the day, even the most insurmountable tasks can be broken down into smaller parts. If you can break down your routine piece by piece, you can rebuild it into something that uses your time more efficiently without costing you too much of your energy. This new moon will pour energy into your sixth house of wellness, inspiring you to take measures that leave you feeling like your best self.

Capricorn: You’re Harnessing Your Voice And Speaking Your Mind

You’re learning so much on this new moon. After all, it’s sending electricity to your third house of communication, encouraging you to speak your mind and to follow your intellectual curiosity when it is piqued. Your mind is surging with energy and you have the power to solve problems, delineate answers, and analyze for important details. The more you exercise your brain, the stronger your ideas will become.