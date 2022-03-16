The March Full Moon Wants You To Analyze Even The Most Intricate Details

Every full moon is a unique experience that brings something new to the table. Because this is when the moon — ruler of your internal self — forms an opposition with the sun — ruler of your external self — it tends to evoke a groundbreaking moment in your own personal growth. As a full moon shines a light on the all the secrets you’re ready to understand, it encourages you to pay attention to something you may be putting on the back-burner. The spiritual meaning of the March 2022 full “Worm Moon” in Virgo is beyond revealing, so embrace all the information that rises to the surface.

There’s a reason the full moon tends to leave you changed in some way. After all, the full moon is the most transformative phase of the 28-day lunar cycle. It all begins with a new moon, when the moon rests behind the darkness of the night and gives you an opportunity to reflect on your desires and set an intention to guide you toward something new. As your intention begins to grow and take shape, the moon gains strength and waxes, gradually revealing more of its celestial light. Once the moon reaches its roundest and plumpest shape, it’s considered full, and at this moment, your intention will have blossomed into something powerful. This is when you harvest the fruits of your labor and come to terms with what you’ve created. As the moon begins to wane and fade into the evening, you release yourself from the past and ready yourself to start all over again.

Because every full moon takes on the energy of its own zodiac sign, the experience is always one-of-a-kind. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming full moon in mutable earth sign Virgo, which is opposing the sun in mutable water sign Pisces:

When Is The March 2022 Full "Worm" Moon In Virgo?

The sun has been moving through emotional, imaginative, and romantic Pisces, intensifying your connection with spirit and encourage you to embrace love in all its infinite and universal forms. However, as the full moon in Virgo takes place on March 18 at 3:17 a.m. ET in the opposite sign of Pisces, it will bring a very different perspective into consideration. This full moon takes place in analytical, rational, and grounded Virgo, reminding you to focus on the facts and dig deeper for vital details. If Pisces were the right side of your brain, Virgo would be the left, which means this full moon wants you to embrace faith without sacrificing logic.

This upcoming full moon takes place just two days before the spring equinox on March 20, which is why it’s known as the “Worm Moon”. The spring equinox is a highly charged moment in astrology, because it’s when the sun enters Aries, the first sign in the zodiac wheel. That makes the spring equinox the “astrological new year,” making it a time to start fresh and pour your heart into growing and nurturing something new. According to Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon closest to the spring equinox is called the “Worm Moon” because this is a highly fertile time in the natural world that can be recognizing by the rising appearance of earth worms in the soil.

The fact that this full moon will oppose Jupiter in Pisces as well as Neptune in Pisces only emphasizes the fertility and abundance this full moon represents. It’s time to embrace all that this world has to offer. However, as this full moon takes place in meticulous Virgo, don’t allow big-picture thinking to obscure the intricate and complex details in the process.