Has your brain been moving a mile a minute since Virgo season started on Aug. 23? And less in the efficient, problem-solving way this sign’s known for and more in the nitpicky, everything-gives-you-the-ick kind of way? Because that’s definitely been the vibe for most. Naturally, Mercury retrograde has only been adding to the drama, making it more difficult to find the answer to a problem without accidentally creating *more* problems. If this hasn’t been your experience (jealous), then you’re probably one of the luckiest zodiac signs of September 2023.

While the dual energy of Virgo SZN (a time for making to-do lists and getting sh*t done) + Mercury rx (a time when miscommunication and confusion runs rampant) can lead most to be scattered and unorganized in the worst of ways, mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) tend to thrive under this kind of chaos. As the ever-changing signs of the zodiac, they’re prone to working their best magic when the opportunity to multi-task and juggle responsibilities come their way. Setbacks and mishaps are usually seen as bummers, but these signs may actually see them as opportunities to think on their feet.

Here’s what these four lucky zodiac signs can expect in September 2023:

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

It’s not your season, but you’ll be feeling the Mercurial vibes of this month pretty heavily, Gemini. As the sun continues through your fourth house, you’ll be busy getting the affairs regarding your home and family life in order. However, since your chart ruler is retrograde, don’t expect to be able to smooth things over overnight. It may take a few tries before you’re satisfied with the work you’re doing in this area. While this month isn’t a particularly social one for you, you’ll be too busy to notice.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’re the main character this month, Virgo, as the sun and Mercury travel through your first house of self and personal identity. Now is an incredibly fortunate time to prioritize yourself and your independent pursuits, but as the problem-solver of the zodiac, you’re bound to busying yourself with tasks outside of your own, too. Fortunately, this is the most productive time of the year for you, and you’ll be able to get many things on your to-do list done with ease. Since your chart ruler, Mercury, is still currently retrograde, you may be uncertain of how to move forward with some endeavors, but since the planet of communication is exalted in your sign, it shouldn’t interrupt you too much.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This month, the sun’s trip through Virgo will illuminate your desire to make improvements and alterations in your career and professional world. If you’ve been hard at work recently, this transit is bound to bring some of your successes to light. This may even be a time to showcase new ideas you have for your vocation, or a time to public advise and consult clients, or those in need. This month is bound to be a work-focused season, Sagittarius, but not to worry, it’s the kind of work that’s certain to pay off.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 22 - March 20)

Virgo season’s placing a spotlight on your romantic relationships and partnerships this month, Pisces. As your sister sign, this season is encouraging ways of thinking that you’re not always eager to embrace, but it’s allowing you to improve your dynamics with the people closest to you. You may be inclined to help a loved one in need, or seeking solutions to an issue in between you and a romantic partner. While your creative, imaginative nature may be taking the backseat this month, adapting and making adjustments in your relationships will be easier than usual.