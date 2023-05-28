Spring, it’s been real, but it’s time to make way for summer hotness. Not only are temps rising, but your social life is probably also reaching its peak, as the sun continues through the chatty, curious sign of Gemini. With Mercury retrograde finally behind you, you can now discuss your current thoughts, ideas, and plans with anyone willing to listen without any miscommunication. While everyone can expect to be full of new ideas this season, there’s a group of lucky zodiac signs in June 2023 ready to embrace any new, refreshing perspectives, so be sure to have a pen and paper ready.

As Gemini SZN continues to unfold, each sign will be invited to not only embrace the changing of the seasons, but the revision of current objectives or concepts. Now is the time to get swept away by an idea, only to adopt a new and improved one later on. Since Gemini is a mutable air sign, it’s also the time to lean into what’s still up in the air or undecided. This energy may seem flighty and indecisive to some, but it’s a vibe that those with the same mutable modality can appreciate. These four thrive during times where change is at hand, and as a result, it’ll be much easier for them to go with the flow than some of the other signs.

Below, you’ll find the four luckiest zodiac signs in June, along with how they will be impacted by the month’s astrology:

Georgijevic/E+/Getty Images

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s your season, Gemini, so naturally, you’re going to have a lot to say. As the sun continues through your first house this month, the way you express your current thoughts and ideas will be illuminated. It’s a fortunate time for sharing information with anyone willing to listen, especially since others will be eager to hear what you have to say. As the student of the zodiac, you’ll not only be enlightening others with important details, but you’ll be on the hunt for more education and understanding as well. This may be a time when you pick up a new hobby or interest, anything that keeps your wheels turning. You’ll be wearing many hats this month, but TBH, you wouldn’t have it any other way.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

This month, the sun will continue through your 10th house of public image and profession, illuminating your ability to educate and inform others in your career. As the fellow Mercury-ruled sign of the zodiac, you’ll bring awareness to the important information and perspectives that may not always be acknowledged by others amid Gemini SZN. You’re someone who values being useful, Virgo, and this month’s allowing you to make some major impact through the work that you do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 19)

As Gemini season continues, you’ll be learning new things through your relationships and romantic partnerships. As someone who’s always on the hunt for continuous knowledge, the people in your life always serve as some of your best teachers. This month, no questions are off limits, Sagittarius. Feel free to get curious about the perspectives of the people around you, because they’re certain to leave you feeling enlightened. This may also be a season where you’re connecting with others through a shared mindset or vision, allowing you to get closer to your loved ones. Deepening your bonds through mental stimulation is definitely on the agenda.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 20)

This month, you’ll be searching for new ways to make your home and private life more mentally stimulating. As the sun continues through your fourth house, you’ll be seeking enlightenment through your family, ancestry, and natural habitat, rather than the outside world. Your domestic life has always been pretty dynamic, and this season, it’ll be inspiring you in new, fascinating ways. Switch up your furniture, or host a social event from the comfort of your own home. You won’t have to venture too far for engaging conversations and discussions this month.