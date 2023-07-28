Leo season has officially begun, which means that expressing yourself without any limits or restrictions is now the sound of the summer. For many, self-confidence isn’t always something that’s always easy to embody, but the sun’s transition back into its vibrant home sign tends to give everyone’s ego a much-needed boost. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, Leo tends to hold a reputation for being bold, dramatic, and sometimes self-absorbed, when in reality, this astrological season is a reminder that you should always be your own biggest fan, no matter how cringe it may seem to others. While everyone will be cheering themselves on this season, the four luckiest zodiac signs in August 2023 will have an easier time loving themselves loudly.

Since Leo is the fixed fire sign of the zodiac, it illuminates a strong level of consistency when it comes to self-expression and autonomy. Since the sun is the planetary ruler of this sign, there is a stable quality to the warm, affectionate energy that is Leo. While the other fixed signs may not be as comfortable with the theatrics that this season can highlight, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius all seek stability, control, and leadership in their own ways, especially in the Leo-ruled house of their birth chart. As Leo season continues, each of these four zodiac signs will notice an increase in their need to shine in these areas, making this season incredibly fortunate for endeavors that allow them to showcase their abilities.

Here’s what these four lucky signs can expect from this month’s astrology:

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 21)

As the month unfolds, you’ll be feeling a strong urge to focus on all home, family, and domestic matters as the sun travels through your fourth house. As the Venus-ruled earth sign of the zodiac, you’re not the biggest fan of over-the-top behavior unless its contained within your most private spaces. Here, you feel comfortable taking the lead and expressing yourself openly, which is why it’s important to have the space to do so. It’s a fortunate time for adding a little extra sparkle to your home decor, or hosting a house party that allows you to show off your event planning skills. Engaging in anything that allows you to shine within the comfort of your own home now is a good idea.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Now that your season’s in full swing, your main focus this month is on pursuing things that fill your cup, Leo. It’s important that you surround yourself with people who encourage and uplift you, and distance yourself from those who try and dim your light, especially now. You’ll be feeling fully aligned with your purpose this month, and you’ll be feeling excited to share your gifts and talents with anyone and everyone. Just be sure not to focus too much on gaining the approval of others — your self-worth doesn’t depend on who notices you. Prioritize yourself and what brings you joy now, and the pride you feel in yourself will be all the validation you need.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 22 - Nov. 21)

Your career and professional endeavors are gaining recognition now, Scorpio, and while you’re not typically a fan of unwanted attention, you’ll be feeling acknowledged for all of your diligence and hard work this month. Now is a fortunate time for showcasing any projects you’ve been working on, or you may be more inclined to take on more public, authoritative roles. All eyes will be on you, so be sure to show off and make it count. If you’ve been working towards some sort of career milestone, it’s bound to materialize now, and others will be feeling eager to support it.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 21 - Feb. 22)

The sun continues to travel through your seventh house of relationships this month, illuminating your connections with other people. Since Leo is your sister sign, the attention-seeking energy of this season may feel a little cringe to you, but it’s inviting you to express yourself in new ways. You’re not typically someone who likes to be in the spotlight, but this month, you’ll be more inclined to put yourself out there when it comes to building relationships. Whether you’re spending time with a new romantic partner or mingling more than usual, you’ll be looking for more acceptance, love, and support from the people around you now.