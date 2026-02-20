Khloé Kardashian is at it again with an all-new Khloud flavor. Joining recent additions like cinnamon roll and truffle and cheddar, pickle fever has made its way to the protein popcorn brand. On Feb. 12, Khloud Dill Pickle officially launched in stores and online — but you’ll need to shop somewhere new this time around.

Instead of at Target, the all-new Khloud flavor is sold exclusively with Gopuff and in-store at Albertsons. Of course, you can also snag a 4-pack ($22) or 12-pack ($51) on khloudfoods.com, along with the rest of the sweet and savory collection. Each serving of Khloud popcorn contains 7 grams of protein, and so far, the flavors have been hitting just right.

Even though I enjoy sweet flavors, I’m much more a savory fan and couldn’t put down the most recent drop, Truffle & Cheddar. I’m also a pickle stan, so I had to try this new seasoning as soon as I saw it. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Khloud Dill Pickle, so you know whether it’s kind of a big *dill*.

Selena Gomez Would Love The Pickle Flavor

Right away, you can see the dried dill on the popcorn, which gives it a nice aesthetic. From the very first bite, it had a nice fresh taste. There’s a bit of sourness you’d expect from a pickle, but overall the flavor is light. If you’re expecting a surge of vinegar-like tang, you might be disappointed. If you just want a light snack to quench your pickle cravings, though, this is for you.

I’m still partial to the truffle and white cheddar flavors, but the Dill Pickle Khloud popcorn is going into my savory snack rotation. I even brought Khloud to my birthday party, and my friends were obsessed with all the savory flavors and couldn’t put them down. This is definitely something you need to grab for your girls’ nights or to bring with you to a get-together.

Something else I thought of while trying this was that Selena Gomez would be a fan. The “Sunset Blvd” singer isn’t shy about her love of pickles. In 2010, she even made Jimmy Fallon try her go-to pickle juice popcorn snack on Late Night. The Khloud popcorn is like a more subtle version of that without the hot sauce, which you can always add on top if you want to recreate Gomez’s recipe. (I might actually do that with the rest of my bag.)

TL;DR

Hardcore pickle fans may be let down with the subtlety here, but this is a solid addition to the Khloud popcorn lineup with a fresh dill taste.

Rating: 4.6/5