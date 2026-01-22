Khloé Kardashian’s protein-packed popcorn just got a luxe addition. On Jan. 15, Khloud dropped an all-new Truffle and White Cheddar flavor, furthering its growing snack lineup.

After launching a dessert-like Khloud Cinnamon Roll in December, the brand decided to add something savory to the full-time collection as well. This new flavor is an elevated take on the fan-favorite White Cheddar popcorn, which was the one I loved the most when I first tried Khloud at its launch in April 2025. (The other two flavors at the time were Olive Oil & Sea Salt and Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn.) This was also Kardashian’s fave at the time. She told Elite Daily, “White Cheddar is definitely my cozy snack,” and the one flavor she was reaching for “nonstop.”

The truffle-inspired version also comes with seven grams of protein in each serving, along with no seed oils. As a fan of the OG, I had to try Khloud’s Truffle and White Cheddar popcorn to see where it stands among the rest.

Khloé Truffle & White Cheddar Popcorn Is Hard To Resist

I love truffles so much that I’m willing to splurge on an upgrade for my pizza or fries if it’s an option. Since Starbucks recently added a truffle egg bite to its 2026 winter menu, it’s a must-have for me every time I go for a coffee run. So, you can tell I’m a sucker for the umami flavor, and Khloud really delivers on that savory truffle taste I love.

It may not be as strong as I wanted, but I found myself not being able to put the bag of popcorn down once I started snacking. Since the truffle isn’t as dominant, this doesn’t have a strong mushroom scent and might actually be a great starter snack for anyone wanting to try the popular fungus for the first time. I also found its subtlety meant the truffle paired really well with the white cheddar, so one flavor wasn’t overpowering the other.

The only downside to all Khloud popcorn is that it has a powdery feel that may not be for everyone. That chalky layer on the outside of each kernel comes from the brand’s signature “Khloud dust,” which gives the popcorn its flavor and is a mix of seasoning and milk protein isolate. (Basically, it’s how Khloud is able to deliver as much protein as it does in each serving.)

TL;DR

If you’re not a fan of powdery popcorn, you might not be totally sold on this. However, truffle lovers like myself will enjoy Khloud’s new flavor. I’d rank it even higher than the original White Cheddar (4.75/5).

Rating: 4.9/5

With a near-perfect score, Truffle & White Cheddar is currently at the very top of my list of Khloud flavors.

To test them all yourself, you can shop Khloud popcorn online at KhloudFoods.com for $5 a bag, as well as in Target stores now.