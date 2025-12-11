Snacking just got a little sweeter. After launching her own popcorn brand, Khloud, in April, Khloé Kardashian is expanding her collection for the first time with an all-new flavor. The Khloud Cinnamon Roll is joining Olive Oil & Sea Salt, Sweet & Salty Kettle, and White Cheddar as a full-time addition to the lineup of protein-packed popcorn with 7 grams in every serving.

To celebrate the bakery treat-inspired snack, Kardashian teamed up with her sister Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila brand to create a Khloud Cinnamon Roll cocktail called the Cinna Swirl. To make this sweet sip for your holiday party, you’ll need:

1.5 ounce of cinnamon-infused 818 Tequila Reposado

1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

0.5 ounce of maple syrup

1 egg white

Royal icing and cinnamon sugar for the rim

Together, the two KarJenners also packed Khloud Holiday Popcorn tins for their friends and family. If you’d like to get your hands on Kardashian’s new sweet treat as well, bags of Khloud Cinnamon Roll will be available on KhloudFoods.com starting Dec. 12. Fans will also be able to snag their own flavor online and at Target stores beginning Dec. 28 — just in time for your New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sarah Anne Ward

Ahead of the flavor’s official launch, I got to try a sample of Kardashian’s Khloud Cinnamon Roll popcorn at home. Here’s my honest review:

Khloé’s Cinnamon Roll Popcorn Is A Real Treat

Sarah Anne Ward/Khloud

When Kardashian first dropped her Khloud popcorn line in the spring, she told Elite Daily that the Sweet & Salty Kettle was her family’s favorite. According to the Kardashians star, the flavor was perfect “for anytime we are craving something sweet.” It seems the KarJenners liked it so much that the mom-of-two wanted to create a second dessert-like flavor to add in the mix.

Unlike the kettle corn-inspired flavor, though, the Cinnamon Roll is all sweet. It’s just what you would imagine a cinnamon popcorn to taste like, and I devoured my entire bag almost immediately. As much as I enjoyed it, I noticed right away that the Cinnamon Roll popcorn had a similar powdery feel as the rest of the Kloud collection.

Every flavor of Kardashian’s popcorn gets its protein from a special Khloud Dust, which is a blend of milk protein isolate. It can be very dusty and almost chalky at first, which is surprising if you’re not prepared. Anyone sensitive to textures will definitely notice it, but after a while, I forgot it was there because I was too focused on the taste instead.

Sarah Anne Ward/Khloud

As much as I loved the sweet cinnamon, I wish this had more of a baked good flavor that actually reminded me of a fresh-from-the-oven roll. It was pretty much just cinnamon sugar with none of the icing or dough.

TL;DR

At the end of the day, it was delicious. While the White Cheddar will remain my favorite of the four, Cinnamon Roll is a great option for when I’m also craving something sweet.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5