Khloé Kardashian got real about her sex life during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. In the episode, which aired on Hulu on Oct. 23, Kardashian told her friend, Simon Huck, that she has not slept with anyone in over three years.

Kardashian and Huck were discussing Lemme gummies’ campaign with Julia Fox, promoting Lemme Play (a formula designed to support intimacy). During their conversation, Huck mentioned that Fox “has not had sex in four years,” adding, “This gummy is all about self-pleasure, too. So it's not just about partner pleasure.”

Kardashian then revealed her own dry spell. “I haven't had sex in over three years," she said. Huck replied, “This gummy is perfect for you.” Later, he pressed, “You're really not dating anyone, Khlo? There's no one on your roster?”

She confirmed that she was single. “No. Not anyone I'm texting. I don't have any person's phone number.” Kardashian added, “I don't even have nudes.”

At another point in the episode, Kardashian opened up about being single at 40. “I love being 40. Being 40 has been sensational. And I'm thrilled,” she said. “I saw a meme, or a quote, or something, and it was like, ‘Why are you so happy?’ and the person said, ‘Because I’m not dating.’ And I’m like, yes, I actually feel great with that energy right now.”

Kardashian’s sisters — Kim and Kourtney Kardashian — have very different takes on her choice to stay single. “I think while you have young kids, if there's no one worth your time, focus on your kids,” Kourtney said in the episode.

Kim, however, has tried to push Khloé to get back out there. In September 2022, she tried to set her sister up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone — a plot that was featured in The Kardashians Season 3, which aired in June 2023.

When producers asked Kourtney about Kim’s meddling in Khloé’s love life in the latest episode, she was blunt, “No, f*ck that.”