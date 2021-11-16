Kendall Jenner’s BFF Lauren Perez got hitched on Nov. 11, and it was one heck of a star-studded affair. As it turns out, Perez has a lot of famous friends, and in addition to Jenner, other notable stars at the ceremony included Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian. Perez and her friends were dressed to the nines, so the Instagram photos from the evening were everything. But after seeing what Jenner wore to the wedding, some fans took issue with her outfit choices.

Jenner wore not one, but three different dresses at the wedding. First up, she sported a baby blue satin bridesmaid dress as she walked down the aisle. Then, Jenner had two other dresses lined up for the rest of the evening. Following the ceremony, she slipped into a slinky black dress which featured cutouts across the chest and stomach. As always, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous, but some fans thought the number was a little too risqué for wedding attire. After Jenner posted a pic of the dress on her IG story, they took to Twitter to call Jenner out for wearing what was deemed an “inappropriate” outfit.

“If anyone showed up to my wedding in the dress that Kendall Jenner wore, I would personal hire security and have them escorted out, the audacity to do that to bride and a groom smh,” one person tweeted.

“[why] is Kendall wearing that kind of a dress to a wedding…?” another fan questioned.

Another fan tweeted, “I wouldn’t like it if Kendall Jenner came to my wedding wearing a dress like this.

But the trolling didn’t stop there. When Jenner changed into yet another dress, fans poked fun at her for failing to understand the assignment because she didn’t match the rest of her friends and family. You can see the family photo and Jenner’s mismatched dress below.

The post was flooded with comments about Kendall’s brown gown amidst a sea of black dresses. “Everyone fire but Kendal didn’t get the assignment,” one comment read. “Why didn’t Kendall get the black memo?” another person questioned.

Of course, Jenner can wear anything she damn well pleases and she’d look amazing while doing so. Plus, with the holiday season just around the corner, there will be plenty more opportunities for coordinated outfits with her family.