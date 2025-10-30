Kendall Jenner Was “Jealous” Kylie Smoked Weed Before Her

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were not always besties. Growing up, the sisters had their fair share of drama — for proof, just watch early seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashians. Looking back on their relationship, Kendall admitted that some of the tension came from envy — specifically, the elder Jenner sister was “jealous” that Kylie had a specific life experience before she did.

“Kylie had smoked weed before me,” Kendall said in an Oct. 30 episode of The Kardashians. “I was so mad at her. I was like, ‘You're a degenerate!’”

But she admitted that her anger was a little misdirected. “I was jealous. I was jealous that I didn’t have as much of a free spirit as her at the time,” Kendall added. “I eventually smoked with them and then had the best time ever. Everything was great.”

Throughout Season 7 of The Kardashians, which started airing on Hulu in October, the Jenners have been nostalgic about their childhood — specifically, how lax their mother, Kris Jenner, was. “Kris Jenner definitely got more relaxed the more children she had by the time I came around,” Kylie said in a confessional interview. “I was definitely afraid of her and respected her, but I could get away with a lot.”

According to Kylie, Kris’ parenting approach was why Kendall was “very hard” on her younger sister. “She was such a hater,” Kylie added.

Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images/Getty Images

In the Season 7 premiere, Kendall revealed that her mom “didn’t care” about her behavior when she was a teen — making it easy for the 818 founder to sneak around. As Kris geared up to sell their childhood home, Kendall confessed to her mom, “I lost my virginity in that room [her childhood bedroom],” before correcting herself, “I actually didn’t.”

Still, according to Kendall, it wasn’t hard to act out when she was younger. “She really didn't give a f*ck,” Kendall said about Kris. “She was like, ‘Oh, you're going out 'til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.’”

“We're children number five and six, and she just has no more energy for us,” Kendall added. “My dad was more like strict on the rules.”