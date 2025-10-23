Kendall Jenner Shares The Story Of How She Lost Her Virginity

Kendall Jenner let a scandalous story slip on the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. While saying goodbye to her childhood home, the supermodel revealed where her first sexual experience took place. And of course, her mom Kris Jenner had exactly the response you’d expect her to have.

On the Oct. 23 episode of the reality show, Kris put her family’s iconic Calabasas home up for sale, and invited her daughters over to give the house they’ve lived in throughout their reality-star rise a proper sendoff. Kendall was not too pleased to discover that her childhood bedroom had been turned into a large closet for her mom. “I lost my virginity in that room!” Kendall informed her mother... before confessing that wasn’t true: “I actually didn’t.”

She explained that her first time occurred at the house of the guy she was seeing, opting not to reveal his name. And it wasn’t very difficult for Kendall to sneak around with this guy, since her mom “didn’t care” what she was up to back then.

“Not only did she not know, she really didn't give a f*ck,” Kendall said of her mom. "She was like, ‘Oh, you're going out 'til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.’”

Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking back, Kendall can understand her mother’s more relaxed parenting style now, given that she and younger sister Kylie were the last in a long line of Kris’ kids. “We're children number five and six, and she just has no more energy for us,” Kendall said. “My dad was more like strict on the rules.”

Kendall didn’t go into any more details about her first time, or who it was with. The model’s first public boyfriend was her high school sweetheart Julian Brooks, whom she dated for about a year around 2012. Since then, Kendall has been involved with various celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Harry Styles. She is currently rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, although their relationship over the last couple years has been infamously off-and-on.