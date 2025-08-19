Kendall Jenner has the perfect sip for anyone embracing the cowgirl aesthetic. Whether you’re still riding high from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour or just revisiting Taylor Swift’s debut album now that she owns it, you’re likely having a country music moment. The 818 Tequila founder is embracing those southern vibes with a spin on a classic cocktail.

For National Tequila Day on July 24, Jenner and 11-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton teamed up on a Gold Rush cocktail with 818 Tequila and Traveller Whiskey, named the Calabasas Cowboy. For a limited time, fans could find the specialty drink on the menu at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles, California and Brooklyn, New York, or order their very own Calabasas Cowboy Cocktail Kit online.

While the kit is no longer available, I was able to try the tequila and whiskey mixed drink and can share the recipe for you to make at home. Below, you’ll find instructions on how to create the perfect Calabasas Cowboy and the best place for enjoying this country-inspired bevvy:

How To Make Kendall Jenner’s Calabasas Cowboy Cocktail

Before you begin, you’ll want to collect all the ingredients to make your Calabasas Cowboy, which includes:

1 oz 818 Tequila Reposado

1 oz Traveller Whiskey

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

A Lemon Wheel

In a glass with ice, combine all your liquid ingredients and shake until frosty. Drain your cocktail into a rocks glass with ice, and garnish with your lemon wheel. That’s how simple it is to make.

The Calabasas Cowboy Is Perfect For Summer

With both tequila and whiskey, I was worried this might be too strong. My Calabasas Cowboy did smell like walking into a boozy dive bar, but the taste was so light and refreshing. It was like an alcoholic lemonade that reminded me of summertime sipping on the back porch.

The key to a great Calabasas Cowboy is fresh lemon juice. I squeezed actual lemons that came in my cocktail kit, which gave my drink a nice sour taste that juxtaposed the sweet simple syrup. It is a pretty sugary drink, which I don’t mind. If you do, you can always let the ice dilute your beverage a little before enjoying. Overall, this is a delicious sip I wouldn’t mind drinking by the pool.

If you want to make these drinks for your besties, 818 Tequila will be rolling out new mini versions of the Reposado and Blanco bottles. On Sept. 8, the brand will even have limited-edition bundles on Gopuff that feature an 818 Mini Bag Charm that holds the 50ml bottles. Just imagine your Labubu with its own 818 Tequila as they both hang off your fave purse. So cute.

To be notified when the drop happens, fans can sign up for text alerts online now.