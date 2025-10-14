When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, the Kardashian-Jenners do not mess around. The famous family is well-known for talking about their plastic surgeries, and it turns out, they’ve come up with a creative way to limit others from getting copycat procedures. Kris Jenner revealed the unexpected strategy to keep the exact surgical details only to her close friends and family.

Jenner said that she and her plastic surgeon Steven Levine developed a passcode that they use to ensure anyone trying to get a procedure similar to those her family has made famous could only do so with a referral. “He goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password,” Jenner said on the Oct. 14 episode of the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

The KarJenner matriarch went on to say the password was created after several people had called Levine claiming to be a close friend of the family. “If I told you how many times his office has called and said, you know, ‘Julie Monopoly's on the phone, and she says she's your best friend.’ And I'm like, I've never heard of her,” Jenner said. “So definitely people have tried to get in.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But now, only Jenner’s inner circle can get an appointment with Levine: “If you know me, you know what the password is.”

She explained that she gives out the exclusive code to encourage her loved one to conquer their fears around surgery. “It really is somehow my way of showing people and trying to inspire others not to be afraid of surgeries that you need that are necessary or even something you wanna do because you wanna feel better about yourself,” Jenner said. “And don't be afraid of it. Fear is not your friend.”

While Jenner may be highly protective of the specifics of her plastic surgeries, not all of her daughters share her discretion. In June, Kylie Jenner revealed every single detail about her breast augmentation surgery in a thorough TikTok comment. The password can’t gatekeep everything, it turns out.