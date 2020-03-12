Kris Jenner is a wealth of knowledge. She's raised her six kids each to launch their own incredibly successful careers and businesses, even in the face of internet trolls and controversies. If you need a little help on how to navigate online criticism, Kris Jenner's advice to the Kardashian sisters about social media will help you, too.

In a March 12 interview on InCharge With DVF, Jenner reflected on how much the internet changed since the launch of her family's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"I think this is a different time and a different generation and a different age that we live in that suddenly the whole world is opened up to social media," she said, before explaining how advancements in social media opened her family up to a wider audience, but also more negative remarks from viewers.

"When I think back at it, when we first started doing our show and really being that transparent, there was barely Twitter," she said. "Nowadays, there's also a bigger audience but there's more criticism. So I think you just have to learn to live as honestly as you can but keep your eye on the road."

Jenner has some good advice on how to drown out all the noise. "I tell my kids don't get distracted by all the bullsh*t and all the negativity and all the bad energy that can be sucked out of these social media platforms. Just go for the good," she said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She had even more sound advice on how to stay above it all." Stay true to who you and everything will fall into place," she added. "I told them when we first started doing our show don't even go on the internet for awhile."

Jenner's advice is just as helpful today as it was back then. In spite of any online backlash or hate, KUWTK is about to premiere its 18th season on March 26. Over the past 13 years, the Kardashians have created several successful KUWTK spin-offs, like Kourtney & Kim Take New York and Khloé & Lamar. Of course, momager Jenner was at the helm as executive producer, so she's got a lot to be proud of. But at the end of the day she said she wants to be remembered as a parent.

"I would like people to see me as a mother because that's my greatest accomplishment and what I'm proudest of," she shared.

With her children having children of their own, Jenner can add proud grandmother, too.