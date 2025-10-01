It’s been almost a decade since Rob Kardashian has been on his family’s reality TV show. While his mother and sisters have been consistently filming their lives over the years, making the jump from E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians to Hulu’s The Kardashians in 2022, Rob has been totally removed from the family business. But now, that’s about to change. The trailer for Season 7 of The Kardashians reveals Rob’s return after an eight-year camera hiatus... and he’s not the only family member to make a very surprising comeback.

The trailer for The Kardashians’ new season, which dropped on Oct. 1, emphasized Scott Disick’s shock at seeing Rob filming with his family again. “Some familiar faces are back,” Kim teases, before her brother is shown for just a split-second. “Is Bob here!? Bobby!? Oh my God,” Scott exclaims.

Rob was a central part of the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, frequently appearing the the show’s first 13 seasons from 2007 to 2017. He even starred in his own spinoff in 2016, Rob & Chyna, which chronicled his relationship with Blac Chyna as they prepared to welcomed their daughter. But he stepped away from the cameras in 2017, and recently opened up about that decision.

“I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable,” Rob told his sister Khloé on the July 16 episode of her podcast. “I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?”

During that interview, he did seem to be open to the possibility of making a reality TV return: “I love filming if it’s positive and natural and I’m feeling good about myself. I like being around my family so that stuff is good to me.”

But Rob isn’t the only one making a shocking return this season...

Hulu

The Season 7 trailer also revealed that Caitlyn Jenner will show up. Kris Jenner’s ex has not appeared on Hulu’s The Kardashians until now, which is something she’s been vocally upset about. “It is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show,” Jenner tweeted when the new series began in 2022. “I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show.”

The Kardashians Season 7 will premiere Oct. 23 on Hulu.