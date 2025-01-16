Brody Jenner has been pretty vocal about his estranged relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, but it sounds like there’s been some healing. While competing on Season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brody opened up about feeling “abandoned” by his father, but shared that he recently received a “sincere apology” from Caitlyn that meant a lot to him.

In Brody’s statements, he frequently referred to Caitlyn by her past name and sometimes used he/him pronouns to describe her.

“I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son,” Brody said in the Jan. 15 episode of Special Forces. “I just had a beautiful little daughter. I'm not living for myself anymore. I'm living for her.”

Brody and his wife Tia Blanco welcomed their daughter Honey Raye Jenner in the summer of 2023. In a vlog detailing Honey’s birth, Brody said he wanted to be the exact opposite of Caitlyn as a parent. “What I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did,” Brody said at the time. “Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship with [Caitlyn]. [She] wasn’t really around for me growing up, so I think just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be.”

Brody echoed those remarks when talking to his Special Forces castmates. “I think it's gonna make me a better father. I'm gonna do the exact opposite of, as far as being there for her, as my father did for me,” he said.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

When he was asked how he felt when Caitlyn ascended to reality TV fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Brody expressed a sad truth: “To be honest, a little bit abandoned.”

“I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say," Brody added.

While he’s had a lot of difficult years with Caitlyn, Brody shared a promising update that their relationship may be on the mend now.

“Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology,” Brody said. “It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”