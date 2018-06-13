Brody Jenner's Relationship With The Kardashians Explains Their Absence At His Wedding

Even from the sidelines, it’s pretty easy to see that Brody Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashians is complicated. For a good chunk of their lives, the Kardashians were Jenner’s step-siblings. But even a bond as seemingly close as that doesn’t make for the best of relationships. Given that the Kardashians didn’t attend Jenner’s wedding earlier this month, I decided to dig a little deeper into the situation to see what's up with these step-siblings. This timeline of Brody Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashians will give you some insight into why they’re not always on speaking terms.

1991: Caitlyn Jenner Marries Kris Jenner

The Jenner-Kardashian saga started all the way back in 1991 when Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner (then Kardashian) married Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner).

This marriage brought together a slew of children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashisn from Kris’ side. And Brody, Brandon, Cassandra, and Burt Jenner from Caitlyn’s side. Soon enough, Caitlyn and Kris also welcomed Kendall and Kylie.

So, you could say it was a full house, which always breeds tension. All those personalities going at the same time must’ve been a bit of a nightmare.

2013: Jenner Joins Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Despite their Brady Bunch-esque union, the tension between the Kardashians and the Jenners didn’t truly come to light until over 20 years later.

It was during the eighth season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that the world saw the bitterness between the two families.

At the time, Brody Jenner decided to join his dad, stepmother, and step-siblings for a spin on the reality show. That proved to be an unfortunate move as he and Kris were overly prone to disagreements.

Jenner also spent some time sticking up for Caitlyn. Here’s a glimpse into how that went down:

E! Entertainment on YouTube

December 2013: Jenner Dishes About His Relationship With Kris

Although Jenner’s relationship with stepmom Kris was strained on the show, he assured The New York Daily News that they’d patched things up:

Kris and I have had some very deep, long conversations, and we actually really got to know each other, and so we're all good now.

But not all was good in the family, it seems.

July 2015: Jenner Says He Doesn’t Speak to Kris

Just two years later, in 2015, relations among the family members had changed drastically.

Caitlyn’s transition was well underway as was her divorce from Kris. And that, according to Jenner, left a strain on his relationship with his former stepmother. At least, that’s what he told The Mirror:

Kris and I don't speak. We just don't speak. It has nothing to do with me actively disliking her. I think she's just busy. Anyway, I have a mother who I speak to. I don't need two of them.

At the time, he insisted that his relationship with the rest of the Kardashians was perfectly fine in spite of their parents’ divorce:

I grew up with them — of course they are my sisters. Even though our parents are divorced doesn't mean I don't see them that way anymore. I've known them for a really long time.

He also took the opportunity to clear up speculation that he had disowned the Kardashians as his siblings:

When I said that they weren't my sisters, what I meant was that they're not in the eyes of the law. But the story made out that I disowned them. It sounded like I was bashing them - but I wasn't! I was just saying that in our law system, they technically aren't my sisters anymore. What I said was taken completely out of context and it's a bummer … I didn't call Kim or anyone after that story was published because I know they are all smart enough to know what I meant and the context it was said in.

April 2016: Jenner Says The Kardashians Aren’t His Family

Less than a year later, though, Jenner reportedly said that the Kardashians weren’t his family. In April 2016, The Daily Mail reported that Jenner was angered by someone who had congratulated him on his family’s success. And by family, they meant the Kardashians. Jenner’s response?

“They're not my f--king family.”

Yikes!

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

April 2018: The Kardashians Aren’t Invited to Jenner’s Wedding

In April 2018, In Touch Weekly reported that Jenner had not invited any of the Kardashians to his upcoming wedding.

Then, in June 2018, after Jenner was married, People reported that Caitlyn, Kylie, and Kendall didn’t show up for the nuptials either.

Here’s what Jenner told People about it:

My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think … We sent them an invite but we never heard back. I would have loved to have had them there.

So, basically, the whole thing is a mess. It just doesn’t seem like the bond between the Jenners and the Kardashians exists at all anymore, which is terribly sad.