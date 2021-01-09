It's the end of an era for reality TV fans. Towards the end of 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family announced their long running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians would end after one more season, and now the famous family has officially finished filming. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to mark the momentous occasion on Friday, Jan. 8, and Kim's videos from the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode toast to nearly a decade and a half of television.

Although fans don't know just yet when Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air, Kim confirmed on Instagram that the final season has been completely shot. In a video on her Instagram Stories, Kim emphasized how bizarre it feels to no longer be filming the reality show she's starred in ever since 2007: "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again—isn't that so crazy?!"

To celebrate the big day, Kim toasted champagne with some of the KUWTK film crew in her backyard, raising a glass to 20 seasons of wild family drama, laugh-out-loud jokes, and plenty of touching moments. "Cheers to... I don't know, 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Of course, the Kardashian family had to do something bigger than just a quick champagne toast to mark the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim also shared videos of a big lunch set up for the whole fam, which included personalized cookies of each family member's face as place settings.

Following the look at the table, Kim recorded her last time ever putting on a mic pack for the series. KUWTK production manager Erin Paxton even got a little emotional during the moment, admitting "I'm going to cry" as she was preparing Kim's mic.

With filming now officially wrapped, fans can likely expect the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to begin airing sometime in the coming months. The series does not follow a set release schedule, making it difficult to predict when new seasons will drop.

Don't get too upset about having to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, though, because the famous fam isn't completely breaking up with reality TV. The Kardashian-Jenners announced a big Hulu deal at the end of 2020, which promises to yield a brand-new Kardashian series by the end of 2021. Still, you can bet the final KUWTK will be hugely emotional, given that the show has been a constant in pop culture for the past fourteen years. Get ready for the end of an era when Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! later in 2021.