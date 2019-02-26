Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have split up a while ago, but that doesn’t mean either of them is any less committed to giving their daughter, Dream, the best life possible. If the former couple’s recent tweets about co-parenting are anything to go by, then it’s likely they’ve made peace with each other after what’s been a rather trying month for them both. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s tweets about co-parenting Dream show they have their daughter’s best interests at heart.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian tweeted around noon on Feb. 26 just after a TMZ report claiming the pair had settled their "custody war" broke. Elite Daily reached out to Chyna and Kardashian's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In response to Kardashian's tweet, Blac Chyna quoted the tweet and wrote, “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️”

So, it looks like everything is perfectly fine when it comes to this modern family unit.

Blac Chyna and Kardashian’s tweets come nearly a month after reports surfaced that Kardashian was reportedly concerned about Dream’s well-being.

“Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too. He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life,” a source told People in a Jan. 29 report. “But he also doesn’t want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state.” Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Chyna's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Blac Chyna went on a rant on Instagram about child support just weeks after. “F*ck Toni, f*ck Tyga, f*ck Rob, f*ck everybody else. I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support, whatever, and then we just went to court,” Blac Chyna said in an Instagram Live video. She also referred to her mother, Tokyo Toni. “I try to squash sh*t, which I did, but none of that comes out. It’s only negative sh*t with Chyna, Angela White… I never wanted no money from Rob because it was never about that. Period.”

Unfortunately for Blac Chyna, her mom took Kardashian’s side in all this drama, suggesting that fathers should have custody when mothers need time to sort out their business.

“I don’t think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad until their mothers get better. It happens in everyday homes out here in America. It just happened. I don’t know if they should keep them, but I do believe that for a little while ’till she pulls her thing together,” Toni said in a video obtained by TMZ. “It’s clear, very clear — it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see — something is terribly wrong.”

It's ultimately up to Kardashian and Blac Chyna to decide what’s best for Dream. Unfortunately, though, this wasn’t the first time Toni got involved in matters concerning Dream. In October 2018, Toni, who is estranged from Blac Chyna, reached out to Kardashian via Instagram to ask if there was any way she could connect with her granddaughter.

“Hey, Rob. This is me, Tokyo,” Toni said in a video reposted by The Shade Room. “Unfortunately, things still haven’t changed since we last spoke, obviously. And as far as Chyna is concerned, things still haven’t gotten better since the last time you told social media about it. Is there any way possible that you could let me see Dream through FaceTime or send me a video to my DM or anything. I don’t even know how the baby sounds.”

Needless to say, the whole situation is a bit out of the ordinary as far as Blac Chyna and her mom are concerned. According to TMZ, the co-parents have settled on sharing joint custody, so at the very least, she and Kardashian are committed to co-parenting in a positive — and that’s all that matters!