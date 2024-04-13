As if a total solar eclipse during Mercury retrograde wasn’t enough, the cosmos have another surprise in store. On April 20, a rare Jupiter-Uranus conjunction will take place in the stable sign of Taurus — for the first time since 1941 (!) — bringing exciting changes and even better vibes to all.

The Jupiter-Uranus Conjunction Is A Big Deal, Both Literally & Figuratively

According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, a conjunction occurs when there is a gathering of two or more planets, asteroids, or nodes, and the energies seemingly start to influence one another.

The planets at the center of this conjunction are extremely powerful on their own, as Jupiter is the planet of luck and Uranus rules all things innovation and unconventionality. Put those two together, and something *big* is bound to happen.

“The Jupiter-Uranus conjunction is a massively important transit,” Astrid Bly, premier astrology expert with California Psychics, previously told Elite Daily. “Some sort of surprise situation or occurrence could be brewing.”

We could see big moves, like job changes and relationships shifting.

On a personal level, freedom will be a big theme. “If a job or relationship is too restrictive or unaligned, we’re bound to feel the need to break free,” says Gerdes. “We could see big moves, like job changes and relationships shifting, if values are not aligned.”

Depending on your zodiac sign, the astrological event could lead to new career opportunities, stronger romantic connections, or a little extra cash in your pocket. Ahead, Gerdes shares what the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction has in store for each sign, so you can prepare for the cosmically powerful event in advance.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) lechatnoir/Getty Images Prepare to be rolling in money and confidence, Aries. This conjunction is expected to bring good fortune to you — more specifically, better finances and sense of self-worth. Gerdes says to be “on the lookout for an abundant opportunity,” possibly even a “new stream of income.” So, if sending out resumes has become a daily to-do list activity, the scales may finally be tipping in your favor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) April 20 (you know, the day of the conjunction) marks the first day of your season, Taurus. You know what that means? *Major* things are coming for you, specifically. According to Gerdes, you might start to grow tired of the status quo (a big deal for a creature-of-comfort earth sign), and feel compelled to explore new opportunities and adventures. Don’t be afraid to follow those instincts — you never know what could be around the corner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Pay attention to your dreams, Gemini. This conjunction will fall in “an intuitive and mystical part” of your natal chart and will illuminate your subconscious. “Your luck is turning around and this conjunction points towards blockages being removed,” says Gerdes, “especially if you’ve had a person or circumstance blocking your path forward.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Don’t be afraid of shakeups within your social circles, Cancer. According to Gerdes, “being open to shifts in your friendships and community will be beneficial” for you this transit, as new possibilities can come from surprising places. “An online community could bring an unexpected opportunity,” says the astrologer. “Also, a new work venture could present itself, making a long-held wish come true.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) FilippoBacci/Getty Images Moving on up, Leo. This rare astro event will take place in your house of career, so get ready to put your skills to good use. Per Gerdes, keep an eye out for potential opportunities to “take a leap of faith in a direction towards your dreams and long-term goals.” Or, if you’re seeking a leadership role, now is the time to “summon your courage” and make your move.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) No more baby steps, Virgo. As this transit lights up your house of higher education, Gerdes urges you to focus on what’s next in your schooling. Study abroad? Grad school? Now’s the time to say yes to a dream internship or “you may begin working with a respected mentor,” she says. “If you’ve been looking for leadership opportunities, these could begin to present themselves for you.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) You’re leveling up, Libra. Whether a new career opp is awaiting you in your inbox or a relationship’s upgrading from the talking phase to something deeper, big things are on the horizon. Gerdes believes “meeting someone significant that requires a greater level of vulnerability from you” could also be on the table. Whatever it may be, commitment is definitely going to be key.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Love is in the air, Scorpio. Your house of partnerships will be illuminated, which means a secretly sensitive water sign like you should be prepared for shifts within your career and romances. There’s no reason to be scared, though, because according to Gerdes, the changes that arise will likely “feel like a golden opportunity.” On the flip side, it also means your existing relationships that are no longer serving you could come to an end. It might be sad, but it’ll only benefit you in the long run.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Erdark/Getty Images Shaking things up, Sagittarius? Since the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction will take place in your house of work, routine, and health, several aspects of your life will qualify for a tune-up. An exciting opportunity could arise within your job prospects, or you could start to see major results from your wellness habits. “Be open to changes in your routine and consider ways to build small, new habits,” says Gerdes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Hot girl summer could be kicking off early for you, Capricorn. If you’ve made a new connection, it “could feel like someone you’ve always known.” If you’re traveling, “you could meet someone new abroad.” Keep your options open. If romance isn’t in the cards for you right now, an influx of creativity could be headed your way, and you might feel compelled to pursue a passion project or artistic pursuit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Up for a little spring cleaning, Aquarius? Occurring in your house of home, the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction could inspire an artsy air sign like you to breathe new life into a space through redecorating or even taking up a few DIY projects. You should also consider practicing meditation during this period, as Gerdes says it’s a great way for Aquarians to calm their nerves.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Make space — in your inbox, that is. This astrological event will illuminate your house of communication and technology, Pisces, which means you could receive an exciting opportunity via email. That said, don’t forget that Mercury retrograde is still very much a thing, and tends to impact these areas of life the most. Be extra cautious when sending messages, and remember to check your spam folder, too.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer