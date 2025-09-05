The Jonas Brothers know how to put on a show. For their Greetings from Your Hometown tour, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have been pulling out all the stops to make each concert an unforgettable one with surprise guests and an ever-changing set list.

Since opening night on Aug. 10, the JoBros have brought out everyone from Camp Rock’s Demi Lovato to a reunited Fifth Harmony. Their Los Angeles show on Sept. 6 is expected to be just as exciting, and to celebrate, Complex is hosting a Greetings from Your Hometown pop-up shop in Hollywood. Just a week after the brand’s Sabrina Carpenter Man’s Best Friend pop-up, Complex is giving its space on Fairfax Ave. a makeover and transforming it into a Jonas Brothers experience.

Starting Friday, Sept. 5, fans can shop the brand-new album along with exclusive merch to wear to the Intuit Dome concert on Saturday. There will also be plenty of photo ops and surprises just like the JoBros bringing out Kelsea Ballerini and Glen Powell. For all the info you need about the Jonas Brothers pop-up in LA, here’s a breakdown on where, when, and what to expect.

When Does The Jonas Brothers Pop-Up Shop Open?

The Jonas Brothers Greetings from Your Hometown pop-up will be open starting Sept. 5, and will run through Sept. 7. The limited-time experience will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and you can RSVP ahead of time online. However, an RSVP does not guarantee entry, so you’ll want to get there early to avoid waiting in a long line out in the sun.

Some fans at Carpenter’s Complex pop-up a week prior arrived as early as 8 a.m. to get into the space around noon. Since it can be hot, be sure to bring SPF, a water bottle, and either an umbrella or hat for some additional shade.

Where Is The Jonas Brothers’ Pop-Up Located?

Just like Carpenter’s experience and other pop-ups like Selena Gomez’s Rare shop, the Jonas Brothers Greetings from Your Hometown event will take place at Complex’s storefront at ⁠433 North Fairfax Ave. This is in the heart of Hollywood with limited street parking, so you might want to carpool with your friends or rideshare via Lyft or Uber.

What’s Available At The Jonas Brothers’ Greeting From Your Hometown Experience?

The pop-up will mostly be a shop with tour merch and exclusive items you can only find at Complex LA. According to Instagram, the experience will have vintage-inspired shirts, hoodies, hats, and vinyl that “celebrates the brothers’ roots.”

If prices are similar to what’s available online, you can expect to spend around $45 on any tees, $35 on hats, and $75 on hoodies. This collection is so good that fans on IG have already asked for an online drop as well. One fan even wrote, “The merch is too fire.” In fact, you might say it’s burning up.