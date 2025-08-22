Nick Jonas Just Revealed A Truly Divisive Hot Take About The Bedroom

Nick Jonas’ hot take is so spicy, it’s burnin’ up. The singer shocked fans by sharing his divisive opinion on beds, revealing a totally unexpected detail about how he and wife Priyanka Chopra spend time in their bedroom. Suffice it to say — you’re either going to strongly agree with Jonas’ passionate perspective, or find it totally unrelatable.

Jonas unloaded a string of his potentially debatable beliefs during his Aug. 19 appearance on the TikTok game show Are You OK?. At first, his hot takes weren’t really turning up the heat all that much. He celebrated the popular phrase “it’s giving,” campaigned for free public transportation, and once again professed his love for the childhood snack ants on a log (a bite he and his bros have been obsessed with recently).

It was all pretty mild stuff, until Jonas dropped the bomb about his bedroom habits. "I think beds are for sleeping only," the singer said, emphasizing that you will never find him on a bed unless he was going to sleep. "I don't sit on the bed, I don't eat on the bed, I don't read a book on the bed or watch TV. I can't do it."

Now, if you’re one of the many creatures of comfort out there who are used to posting up in bed for Love Island marathons or rewatching beloved sitcom episodes before drifting off, then you will probably find Jonas’ rule almost impossible. But according to him, it has to do with temperature: “I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot, it’s a whole thing,” Jonas explained.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

However, his wife Chopra doesn’t subscribe to the same strict bed rule, which makes for an interesting set-up when the couple wants to watch TV at night. Chopra will relax in bed while their bedroom TV is playing, but Jonas, unwilling to lay down without the sole purpose of slumber, will grab a chair.

“My wife watches it, I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed,” Jonas explained. Well, whatever works!