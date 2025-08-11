The Jonas Brothers pulled out all the stops for Night 1 of their Greetings From Your Hometown tour at MetLife Stadium. During the show, they brought out one of their Disney Channel original movie co-stars for a walk down “memory lane.” Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato — who previously dated — reunited for a performance of their Camp Rock hits: “Gotta Find You,” “This Is Me,” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.” (Please note: Earlier, the brothers *also* had Jesse McCartney come on-stage for a performance of “Beautiful Soul.”)

Nick Jonas was the first to tease Lovato’s appearance at the concert. "Joe got the job, and then somehow our dad figured it out to get me and Kevin to be involved in the movie too," he said near the end of the show. "I think it's time that we all walk down this memory lane to celebrate a little movie called Camp Rock."

Joe then announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, Demi Lovato.”

Away from the crowds, Joe and Lovato celebrated their reunion with a TikTok set to the viral sound of an old Debby Ryan’s red carpet interview. “I went into the Disney channel building and I sat down with the president of Disney Channel and I said, ‘I wanna make history.’ And that’s what this is,” they lip-synced the audio. History, indeed.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After meeting on the set of Camp Rock (and having their first kiss on-screen), Joe and Demi’s friendship grew into something more romantic. During a March 2010 interview with Access Hollywood in March 2010, Lovato confirmed the romance. "He is my best friend and he is incredible.”

By that May, however, they broke up. "I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now," Joe said in a statement to Us Weekly. "It was my choice to break up, but I love her as a friend."

Despite the split, they’ve remained friends, and when Lovato married Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in May 2025, Joe showed his support, liking a Vogue Instagram post about the wedding.