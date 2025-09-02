Camila Cabello Just Responded To Fifth Harmony Reuniting Without Her

Fifth Harmony is officially back... although they may need to think about changing their name. Four fifths of the girl group staged a surprise reunion on Aug. 31, performing together for the first time in seven years. Amid speculation that the foursome is relaunching the group, Camila Cabello, the one member who was not part of the reunion performance, is making her feelings known in a brief but telling comment.

The rebirth of Fifth Harmony was the latest big surprise to come from the Jonas Brothers’ star-studded Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. During the Aug. 31 concert in Dallas, Texas, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke took the stage together to perform their hits “Worth It” and “Work from Home.” It marked their first time performing together since Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus back in early 2018. At the same time as the surprise reunion, Fifth Harmony’s official website was updated with new merch and a new band logo, suggesting a proper relaunch of the girl group could be in the works.

However, one former member of the group doesn’t appear to be part of Fifth Harmony 2.0.

Cabello, who quit Fifth Harmony in 2016, two years before the four-member group went on hiatus, was not present for the reunion performance, and is not expected to rejoin Fifth Harmony if they do stage a larger comeback. However, despite some past friction between Cabello and the band, Cabello clarified that she has nothing but love for her former bandmates getting back together without her.

When Fifth Harmony’s official Instagram account posted the video of the reunion performance, Cabello took to the comments section to leave four heart emojis. Fans also noticed that Cabello followed the group’s Instagram, which had been inactive since 2018.

In recent years, Cabello has opened up about why she chose to distance herself from Fifth Harmony. “I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore,’” Cabello said in a 2024 interview. “I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs, and being so free. I just wanted to do that and it did not work. It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time.”