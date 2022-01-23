3 Zodiac Signs Won’t Love This Week’s Astrology, But It’s Only Temporary

The beginning of 2022 has been slow and stagnant, thanks to the fact that both Venus and Mercury have been retrograde. Both of these planets have a major impact on your life, because Venus rules over love and relationships while Mercury rules over communication and logic. If you’ve been feeling more confused and disconnected than usual, the current astrology might be to blame. Luckily, you’re reaching a mile stone this week and it’s taking some of the pressure off. However, that doesn’t change the fact that January 24, 2022 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Don’t let this bring you down, because there’s much more to the story. After all, this week begins with Mars — planet of courage — entering disciplined and ambitious Capricorn. Mars is exalted in Capricorn, which means that Mars thrives in this cardinal earth sign. In Capricorn, Mars is determined, focused, and unstoppable. Use this energy to dominate your goals as 2022 gains momentum.

All the retrograde madness will reach a turning point by Jan. 25. This is when Mercury retrograde will leave behind social Aquarius and re-enter perfectionist Capricorn, where it could increase the competitiveness and the criticism. By the time Mercury joins forces with Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — you might feel like the drama is reaching its peak, so handle serious issues with extra care. However, Venus retrograde also comes to an end on Jan. 29, leveling things out and showing you where you stand in your relationships.

On. Jan 30, the sun in Aquarius squares off with erratic and unpredictable Uranus, leaving you with an unexpected surprise just as the week is coming to an end. Here’s how each zodiac sign can embrace what comes next:

Taurus: You Might Feel Like Some Of Your Plans Are Veering Off Course

This week is filled with ups and downs, so bear with the process. There may be some unexpected turning points in your life as the sun squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could encourage you to assert your independence and make a decision you’ve never made before. Embrace the need to change something, but do so with patience and pragmatism. Don’t let this uncertainty knock you off center, because this week is also when Venus — your ruling planet — will station direct, giving you a boost of power and confidence.

Scorpio: You May Feel Like External Forces Are Threatening Your Peace

The people you let into your personal space have the power to leave behind their energetic residue this week. As the sun squares off with Uranus, you may feel like allies and enemies are behaving in a way that challenges your sense of comfort. Be careful who you decide to open the door for this week, especially if you’re holding onto something you’re prepared to protect. The people you meet in this life can be the most powerful catalysts for change, but they can also leave a mess behind; a mess you’ll have to clean up.

Capricorn: You Might Be Trading One Problem For Another

This week, Venus retrograde comes to an end, which takes a lot of the pressure off your back and your heart. Venus has been retrograding through Capricorn for the past forty days and forty nights, challenging you to deepen your self-love and heal the level of pride you take in the way you present yourself. However, this week is also when Mercury will retrograde back into Capricorn, which is bringing up a whole new set of challenges. Prepare to refine the way you communicate, helping you reassess the way you express your thoughts and learn from other ideas.