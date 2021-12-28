Yes, Mercury is one of them.
Whether you’re a believer in astrology, I bet there are times you hear about a retrograde and think, “There’s no way that will affect me.” Then the retrograde finally arrives, and not only is it affecting you, but it’s 10 times worse than you thought it would be.
These experiences are always humbling, because they remind you that even the most flawlessly articulated plans are no match for the unpredictable whims of the universe.
If you’re already feeling spooked and wondering what planets will be retrograde in January 2022, fear not, because I’m about to pour you a piping hot cup of cosmic tea.