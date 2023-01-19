With Aquarius season ahead, you’re probably feeling the need to break out of your comfort zone. This season is all about embracing what makes you stand out, instead of following tradition — even if it means going against the grain. As the sun and moon come together in Aquarius on Jan. 21 at 1 degree, everyone will be eager to switch things up in a creative, eclectic way — especially four signs. The four fixed signs of the zodiac prioritize consistent behavior, and while Aquarius season may seem unpredictable, this is still a sign that doesn’t like to venture too far from the rules. Tweaking them, however, is always welcome.

Capricorn season was all about sticking to the status quo, but as the sun begins its journey through the fixed, air sign of Aquarius, everyone’s seeking to replace old, outdated structures with fresh, new vibes. Since Aquarius is ruled by Saturn, there’s an inclination towards structure and discipline during this season, but it looks very different from Capricorn (the other sign Saturn rules). Since Aquarius is an air sign, there’s a strong pull towards brainstorming new ways to work within a system — but sometimes the system needs to be reinvented altogether. Since Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius all have this sign woven into the fundamental houses of their charts, they’ll each be impacted by this energy in major ways. As the sun and moon come together in this sign on Jan. 21, they’ll be encouraged to find new ways to disrupt stale topics to make room for fresh, new energy.

Here’s how Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius will be affected by January’s new moon:

KARRASTOCK/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus (April 19 - May 21)

On Jan. 21, the new moon will usher in innovation in your 10th house of career and public image. You care deeply about how you’re perceived on a personal level, but when it comes to your professional life, you’re all for breaking the rules. Now is the time to use your voice to advocate for something you believe in, Taurus — even if you have to do it alone. You’re the ultimate trendsetter, and others are bound to follow your lead.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

During the new moon in Aquarius, you’ll notice some new beginnings ensue within your romantic relationships and partnerships. You’re typically someone who enjoys basking in the limelight, but when it comes to your relationships, you need a partner who understands you need room to glow on your own. This new moon is a reminder that you require a partner that won’t smother you, and now is a great time to readjust the space between you and others.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

As the sun and moon conjoin this month, refreshing new energy will culminate in your fourth house of home and family, inviting you to revamp this area of your life. Whether you’re moving or simply redecorating, now is the perfect time to align your home with your unique tastes. You tend to gravitate towards an unconventional lifestyle behind closed doors, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s important that you have your own safe haven, despite what tradition may tell you.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 - Feb. 22)

This new moon is all about you, Aquarius, so don’t hesitate to be a little selfish. You’re easily the most misunderstood sign of the zodiac, and while this can sometimes leave you feeling like the odd one out, you’ll be embracing your authenticity more than ever on this day. It’s a great time to start a new project or self-focused endeavor that allows you to break a rule or two, so don’t hold back. Even if you end up doing more brainstorming than taking action, it’s a good day to stimulate your mind with new activities.