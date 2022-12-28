Cheers to a fabulous new year, everyone. What are you manifesting in 2023? Before I let you in on your January 2023 monthly horoscope for every zodiac sign, let’s take a closer look at this month’s astro-weather, because there’s a lot to cover.

January begins on a supercharged note, as the moon will be glimmering through stability-seeking Taurus, while Venus joins forces with Pluto on Jan. 1. A symbol of abundance, pleasure and relationships, Venus’ close proximity to alchemical Pluto highlights the shadow side of our finances, as well as that of our personal and professional partnerships. Something’s definitely going to shift in this area of life, just in time for Venus’ entering Aquarius the following day.

As you can probably imagine, the energy will go from traditional and pragmatic to experimental and unconventional. Also, Venus will eventually be challenged by the Nodes of Fate, and this could potentially fuel the fire of a sticky situation in a community of individuals you interact with regularly. (The internet and social media are included, especially since Venus in Aquarius tends to put everyone in the friend zone.) So it’d be best to steer away from commitment, at least for the time being.

On Jan. 16, the moon will peak in the sign it rules, Cancer, heightening our intuition while bringing us closer to our emotional world and innermost feelings. For reference on this “full-moon-full-circle moment,” think back to the new moon in Cancer that took place in June 2022. Hint: Cancer has everything to do with the home, representing that which makes us feel safe, and nourished.

After two months of Mars retrograde in Gemini, the red planet finally ends its retrograde on Jan. 12, bringing us back to speed. However, it’s important to be mindful of the post-retrograde shadow period, which will last until March 15: Mars will transit over the same degrees it originally retrograded through, bringing past energies, exchanges, and thoughts around for a second look. Mercury will also end its retrograde in Capricorn on Jan. 18, which gives us all the more reason to look forward to Aquarius season.

On Jan. 20, the sun will wrap up in oh-so-serious Capricorn and make its debut in Aquarius. There will also be a new moon in this fixed air sign the following day, which is when the sun joins forces with the moon, marking the beginning of brand-new lunar phase. You’ll definitely want to set your intentions — specifically those surrounding individuality, friendship and your visions of the future — so grab your favorite notepad. Last but not least, Venus will be entering dreamy Pisces on Jan. 26, thriving and making it easier for us to do the same.

Without further ado, here’s what January 2023 has in store for your zodiac sign:

Aries January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

You have plenty to look forward to in January, Aries. After a couple of months retrograde, your celestial ruler, Mars, will finally return to normal in Gemini on Jan. 12, via your communication sector and third house of immediate environments. If you felt misunderstood or perhaps at a standstill with messages coming in and out, you’re in luck, as the red planet will finally get the ball rolling.

Speaking of messages, Mercury will also end a retrograde in Capricorn on Jan. 18, and all while the sun conjuncts Pluto via your 10th house of authority, reputation and legacy in the world. If you’re in the process of changing jobs, then you could be talking promotion with a superior. Something could also come to fruition in your personal life during the full moon on Jan. 6, like an emotion or feeling of internal completion. New friendships and connections are also likely this month, so don’t skip out on happy hour.

Taurus January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

You’re looking at the world with a brand-new lens, Taurus. On Jan. 1, your celestial ruler, Venus, will join forces with Pluto in Capricorn, before entering Aquarius on Jan. 2. The moon will also be glimmering through your sign, adding a personal layer to this new ideal or philosophy. This could go hand-in-hand with a new professional path you’re embarking on, and with Venus entering your career sector, the cosmos will likely present you with the contacts and network to succeed.

The moon will reach its peak in Cancer — your third house of communication and immediate circles — on Jan. 6, so chances are this new venture ties back to a connection, idea, or skill you were entertaining back in June 2022. And as if this weren’t enough reason to look towards the future with enthusiasm, Mars will be going direct in Gemini — your money zone — on Jan. 12, which could bring some much-needed momentum to energies surrounding your self-confidence and overall finances. Mercury will be following Mars’ footsteps, going direct on Jan. 18, so you can also expect more clarity on next steps.

Gemini January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

It’s time to wake up from your slumber, Gemini. It’s not only Mars going direct in your sign in January, but also your savvy planetary ruler, Mercury. That said, if things have felt like they were at a screeching halt, it’s not just you. This pause was much-needed as it helped you retrace your steps in order to reflect on everything from your impulses to your motivations, and desires. This, of course, goes hand in hand with Venus’ conjunction to Pluto on Jan. 1, as it will bring focus to the shadow side of an intimate union, whether personally or professionally speaking.

Venus will enter Aquarius on Jan. 2 — which automatically makes things a lot more lighthearted and friendly — but you could begin looking at the dynamic of partnership in a completely different way. Ironically enough, the full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6 will touch down on your second house of values, finances and security, bringing closure and completion to this area of your life. Keep in mind, you’ll have one foot out the door (figuratively speaking) once the sun enters Aquarius, but Venus entering Pisces — your career sector — at the end of the month will be a real treat.

Cancer January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

Are you ready to make things official, Cancer? January kicks off with Venus conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, bringing emphasis to the shadow side of your relationships. This could also be the beginning of a significant transformation, considering Venus will be entering into Aquarius (your eighth house of intimacy) the following day. As for your full-circle moment, the moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign on Jan. 6, which can be both emotionally charged and deeply cathartic. Speaking of catharsis, Mars will finally go direct — via your 12th house of healing, solitude and unconscious patterns — on Jan. 12, which could feel incredibly liberating, especially after two months retrograde.

Pay attention to your inner dialogue; your higher self is communicating with you and enlightening you in the process. Savvy Mercury will also be going direct in your relationship sector on Jan. 18, so you can expect clarity around a significant other, or partnership. January comes to a close with sweet Venus making its debut in Pisces via your ninth house of expansion, travel and worldly pursuits. Whether it be personally or professionally, there is harmony and prosperity when venturing the unknown.

Leo January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

Get your ducks in a row, Leo. The month kicks off on a productive note, even if that requires you to make an important sacrifice. Venus will join forces with Pluto on Jan. 1, suggesting that this may have something to do with your finances or daily luxuries. Either way, you’re in luck as the planet of pleasure will enter Aquarius on Jan. 2, bringing harmony and camaraderie to your relationship sector, so don’t hesitate to lean on a friend or significant other during this time. Consider the full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6, which will ignite your 12th house of release and surrender, coming full-circle from the new moon that took place on June 28, 2022.

Shortly after, Mars will station direct in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing momentum and clarity to your 11th house of friendship, future visions and sense of belonging in the world. What connections are no longer worthy of your investment? The same goes for your goals and dreams. The sun’s debut in Aquarius on Jan. 20 encourages you to open your mind and connect with likeminded individuals who share similar aspirations. Be sure to set your intentions during the new moon on Jan. 21.

Virgo January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

Tap into your musings, and don’t be afraid to cultivate a new skill, Virgo. January begins on a passionate note, as Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn on Jan. 1 via your romantic fifth house of love, creativity and self-expression. This could also have to do with having a strong urge for recognition, as you may complete a significant cycle. Venus will enter socially-conscious Aquarius the following day, bringing harmony and prosperity to your sixth house of daily duties. That said, if “ego” was getting in the way of you collaborating with likeminded individuals in the work place, things are about to change for the better.

Speaking of, there will be a full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6, bringing closure and clarity to energies surrounding your 11th house of friendship circles, future visions and sense of belonging in the world. Think back to June 2022: There’s a full-circle moment headed your way. This, of course, doesn’t compare to the elation of Mars going direct in your career sector on Jan. 12, as it will bring you back to speed in terms of your professional path, and sense of authority. Then, on Jan. 18, your celestial ruler, Mercury, will end its retrograde in Capricorn, which continues to emphasize your passion projects and personal branding. Is there a new project in the works, just in time for Aquarius season?

Libra January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

You’re taking a cold, hard look at your values, Libra. With your celestial ruler, Venus, joining forces with powerhouse Pluto on Jan. 1 — via your fourth house of emotional foundations — there’s a massive reset happening when it comes to your finances or family dynamic. Children could be involved, if not an entire home renovation you decide to take on as a project, considering Venus will be entering Aquarius via your fifth house of creativity, fertility and self-expression the following day. This may have to do with work — unless it’s a parental figure or your style of parenting — given the full moon in Cancer happening on Jan. 6, as it will ignite your 10th house of authority.

Meanwhile, Mars, the celestial ruler of your relationship sector, will enter Gemini on Jan. 12, which helps clear the air when it comes to your longterm goals and personal pursuits. Same goes for those of you who have been waiting for the right opportunity to travel: After Mercury goes direct on Jan. 18, the sun will debut in Aquarius via your fifth house of celebration and self-expression on Jan. 20. You’ll be back in your element.

Scorpio January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

You’re surrounding yourself with those who have your best interest at heart, Scorpio. January kicks off with a smoldering Venus-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn via your third house of immediate surroundings. If it’s not your perception on a relationship, then it could be related to finances. Either way, something significant is being brought to your attention before Venus enters Aquarius on Jan. 2. Lighthearted and virtually charming, Venus in Aquarius will shake things up in your area of home, whether it be via some unconventional and groovy decor, or your relationship with family.

If you’ve been thinking about relocating, or your philosophy on what home means to you, you’re in for a full circle moment during the full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6. Speaking of movement, Mars will finally move direct in Gemini on Jan. 12, followed by Mercury direct in Capricorn on Jan. 18. This will ease some of the tension and stagnancy of the past few months, so cheers to that. If you feel like nesting upon the moon entering Aquarius on Jan. 20, don’t hesitate to do so. Besides, you’ll have plenty of reason to celebrate Venus’ debut in Pisces via your celebratory fifth house of love, passion and self-expression. You are the muse, darling.

Sagittarius January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

What does stability mean to you, Sagittarius? Venus will join forces with alchemical Pluto on Jan. 1 — via your second house of comfort, finances and value systems — bringing transformation and intensity to similar energies. This could also trigger a new mindset on finances, as Venus will enter Aquarius and your third house of communication and immediate surroundings the following day. This transit is ideal for collaboration, social media and gathering with likeminded individuals in your local community.

There will be an emotionally charged full moon in Cancer — via your intimate eighth house of mergers and shared resources — on Jan. 6, bringing closure and clarity to themes surrounding “give and take.” More importantly, Mars will finally station direct in Gemini (your relationship sector) on Jan. 12, followed by Mercury direct in Capricorn on Jan. 18. If communication has been at a standstill in your finances or partnerships, this will bring things back to speed. The sun’s debut in Aquarius on Jan. 20 will heat things up in your third house of small talk and inner circles.

Capricorn January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

The only thing better than ringing in the new year is celebrating your solar season, Capricorn. January is your moment but Venus’ intense conjunction to Pluto in your sign on Jan. 1 isn’t all smooth sailing. Whether financially or in terms of relationships, you are more likely to embody the shadowy attributes of your personality. Venus will enter Aquarius, and your second house of finances, shortly after, which brings harmony and prosperity to energies surrounding finances, especially those of you looking to monetize your talents over the internet.

You can expect an emotional breakthrough during the full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6, as it will bring closure and clarity to your seventh house of compromise, contractual agreements and significant others. Mars will be stationing direct — via your sixth house of daily rituals — on Jan. 12, followed by Mercury direct in your sign on Jan. 18. This means if you’ve been reluctant to speak up about something, or perhaps feeling disorganized, things are about to change for the better. In fact, after the sun’s debut in Aquarius on Jan. 20, Venus will slip into Pisces on Jan. 26, where it will sweeten things up in your communication sector.

Aquarius January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

You’re making peace with the past and recharging your energy before your solar season, Aquarius. Capricorn season marks a time for rest, as it brings emphasis to your sleepy 12th house of healing. With Venus joining forces with Pluto on Jan. 1, many of you will go within to reflect on the dark side of your relationship patterns, if not energies surrounding your financial security. This could also have something to do with an attachment. But, Venus will debut in your sign the following day. Sashay, sashay! It’s always nice to have the planet of love working in your favor, especially when it comes to your personal branding and snazzy social media persona.

Speaking of persona, Mars will finally be stationing direct in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing momentum and clarity to your fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self expression. You could also have an epiphany about your daily rituals or health habits during the full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6. After all, the sun will be entering your sign on Jan. 20, following by a sparkling new moon on Jan. 21. What are you looking to manifest in your personal life this year? Venus entering Pisces on Jan. 26 will bring harmony and prosperity to your stability-seeking second house of values and spending habits. Cha-ching! Make sure you’re being mindful, considering the money could go just as fast as it comes.

Pisces January 2023 Monthly Horoscope

Some say, “you are who you surround yourself with,” Pisces. With Venus’ conjunction to Pluto in Capricorn on Jan. 1, you could be in the midst of re-evaluating a friendship dynamic, or your overall sense of belonging in the world. Energies surrounding your sense of self-worth and self-confidence could also be prominent. Venus will be entering Aquarius on Jan. 2, bringing harmony to your secretive 12th house of unconscious patterns and sweet solitude, which is where you naturally thrive. Speaking of, there will be a full moon in Cancer on Jan. 6, bringing emotional emphasis and clarity to your festive fifth house of love, passion and self-expression.

A full-circle moment could come with regards to your personal space and/or your life at home, given that Mars will be stationing direct via your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings on Jan. 12. Conversations, contracts and developments are likely at this time, and once Mercury goes direct on Jan. 18, the you’ll really be in the clear. You will likely keep to yourself, resting and rejuvenating, all throughout Aquarius season. But with Venus entering your sign on Jan. 26, chances are you’ll be looking the part, too! This transit is ideal for self-love and some much-needed R&R. Treat yourself, because you deserve it.