The new year may be currently overcome by retrogrades (Mercury and Mars retrograde, to be exact) but that doesn’t mean things are all doom and gloom. As the first week of the new year takes off, the very first full moon of 2023 is preparing to illuminate the cosmos — and this time, it’s a full wolf moon. The January 2023 full wolf moon will encourage every sign to listen to their emotional needs, instead of neglecting them. While being in your feelings may not have been at the top of your new year’s resolutions list, you’ll be glad you made space for your needs once everything’s said and done.

On Jan. 6, the moon will fill up with light at 16 degrees of the cardinal, water sign of Cancer (aka the moon’s home sign), bringing the desire to nurture oneself and others to the forefront. This moon prompts an increased desire to honor your deepest emotional needs, which is something that’s probably been on the back-burner since Capricorn season began. As the moon casts its light over the earth on this day, everyone will be feeling far more influenced by their environment, making it a good day to be mindful of who and what you’re surrounding yourself with. Cancer rules over “gut feelings”, and it’ll be important to trust how you’re feeling on this day, and make decisions that prioritize your needs.

What Is A Wolf Moon?

A wolf moon is also commonly referred to as a “micromoon,” which means that luna is at its farthest point from the earth (about 252,600 miles away, to be exact). This lunation is referred to as a “wolf moon” because wolves are commonly heard howling around this time of year as they hunt for food during the colder months. For everyone else, however, this moon is about trusting your gut, and validating your own needs and desires, even if they don’t make sense to others.

Here’s what every sign can expect during the Jan. 6 full moon:

Adam Hester/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

During this full moon, you’ll be invited to embrace the security that can be found within your home and family. Today’s not the day to over-exert yourself, Aries, but instead, listen to what your intuition is telling you. If you’re feeling the urge to stay in bed or spend time with a relative, now is the perfect time to do so. Just allow yourself to lean into the comfort of your private world — you’re bound to feel replenished afterwards.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The full wolf moon in Cancer will encourage you to lean into ideas and opinions rooted in nostalgia and emotional comfort. It’s a great day to talk about your feelings, Taurus, even if others see them as illogical. Sharing your feelings with others is a great way for you to process them — just be sure that the people you confide in can offer you the support you deserve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

On Jan. 6, the full moon will bring emotional realizations to the forefront regarding your money and resources. This may be a day where you’re feeling more inclined to make some emotionally impulsive purchases, or you may be reminiscing about nostalgic possessions. While today’s a great day to be mindful of your spending, it’s also a good time to consider how what you currently own can bring you stability and comfort.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’ll be seeking internal emotional support during the Cancer full moon as it illuminates your first house of personal identity, so be sure to put your needs first on this day. As the ultimate caretaker, you tend to know exactly how you’re feeling in any given moment, no matter how fleeting the emotion may be. Use this day as a time to cater to your own needs, Cancer — you care for yourself better than anyone else can.

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

During the full wolf moon in Cancer, you’ll be called to address the feelings you’ve potentially been avoiding. As this lunation takes place in your 12th house, hidden or unresolved emotions are bound to be revealed, and while you may not feel like taking any sudden action, it’s a great time to make some space for them to simply exist. Whether you have a good cry, eat some comfort food, or do some journaling, be sure to allow anything that you’re feeling today to come up without pushing them back down.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 21)

As the full moon takes place, you’ll be encouraged to nurture and care for your friendships and community. As someone who is always eager to be of service, this full moon is right up your alley. Whether others are seeking your shoulder to cry on or simply a listening ear, you’ll be invited to step into the mom-friend role even more so than usual on this day. Just keep in mind that you don’t always have to problem-solve — simply showing up and being supportive is enough.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 22)

On Jan. 6, the full moon will light up your 10th house of career and public image, bringing your desire for comfort and security to the forefront of your professional world. You may find that something you’ve been working on gets some extra attention today, or you may simply feel called to make your workspace feel a bit more cozy and comfortable. Either way, today’s a great time to consider how emotionally fulfilled you feel when it comes to your work and overall reputation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

On Jan. 6, the full wolf moon in Cancer will illuminate your ninth house of spirituality, bringing strong emotions to the forefront when it comes to what you believe in. Now is a great time to connect with your family or ancestry, specifically when it comes to belief systems that run in your family. You’re someone who craves familiarity in this area, and on this day, you’ll be encouraged to find comfort in your rituals and practices.

cokada/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

On Jan. 6, the full wolf moon in Cancer is encouraging you to consider how your intimate relationships are making you feel. As someone who’s incredibly generous, you tend to give to others without thinking twice — but this full moon is encouraging you to confront whether or not your relationships have been nurturing you. If the scales have become unbalanced, today is a good time to address the feelings you’ve potentially been harboring. Your needs can’t continue to go unmet.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

Your romantic relationships are being spotlighted during the full wolf moon in Cancer, so don’t hesitate to lean into them fully. You’re someone who tends to prioritize logic and practicality, but when it comes to matters of the heart, you seek comfort and security. Now is a great time to allow your needs in relationships to be known, Capricorn, as cringey as that may sound. Don’t be afraid of vulnerability — that’s the only way you’ll end up with the intimate connections you crave.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You’ll be encouraged to listen to your body’s needs during the full wolf moon in Cancer on Jan. 6, no matter how changeable they may be. As this lunation takes place in your sixth house of health, habits, and routines, you’ll be encouraged to consider how your daily rituals allow you to nurture yourself. It’s a good day to listen to your intuition, Aquarius. You may crave a rigid routine, but your body calls for different things on different days, and that’s OK. Honor that, and you’ll always feel rejuvenated.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 19)

On Jan. 6, the full moon in Cancer is inviting you to embrace creative pursuits that center around emotional expression. As a fellow water sign, you’re all about feeling the feels, and this lunation is a great time to express them through a passion project or artistic outlet. While you tend to be incredibly receptive to other people’s feelings, this moon is all about how you feel — so don’t be afraid to be a little selfish. Lean into the emotional self-awareness that the day brings, and channel it into something that brings you joy.