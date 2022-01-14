These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Catching A Break From The First Full Moon Of 2022

So many good things await you in 2022, but you might have to save the excitement for later. Once 2022 begins, romantic Venus will already be retrograding, deepening your fears of intimacy and abandonment until this retrograde ends on Jan. 29. As if that weren’t complicated enough, detail-oriented Mercury will also station retrograde on Jan. 14, forcing you to clarify misunderstandings from the past. This astrology is no walk in the park, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 full moon the least, you might have one less thing to worry about.

Full moons are always an intense and unpredictable experience. Emotions are high, conflicts increase, and the need to make a change becomes more urgent. The first full moon of 2022 packs quite a punch, but if you’re a fixed sign, it may come and go without leaving behind too much wreckage.

Although fixed signs are hitting “snooze” on this full moon, that doesn’t mean they won’t feel it at all. This full moon (aka the Wolf Moon) — which rises on Jan. 17 at 6:48 p.m. ET — takes place in Cancer, the moon’s home zodiac sign. A full moon in sensitive and moody Cancer is always an emotional experience, but this full moon is next level. As this full moon opposes passionate and piercing Pluto, it will test your limits and force you to overcome your worst instincts.

While the upcoming full moon might not have a major impact on these zodiac signs, it’s still sending them a powerful message. Here’s what they can take away from it:

Kris Lowe / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Discovering How To Communicate More Effectively

Lately, you may be viewing things from a more general perspective. Grand, sweeping statements could make the world seem less complicated, but they come at the cost of the more nuanced details. This full moon is encouraging you to questions about what doesn’t fit into the equation. If you communicate, you might find the puzzle pieces you were missing and discover an even clearer picture.

Leo: You’re Looking Inward And Checking In With Yourself

You may feel slightly disconnected from the world during this full moon. You may even feel like no one understands what you’re feeling. However, it’s not about what other people understand about you, but about what you understand about yourself. This full moon could make you feel highly introspective, and if you’ve been avoiding your inner truth, it could be an emotional experience too.

Scorpio: It’s Time To Start Seeing The Forest For The Trees

It’s easy to get hung up on the details. During a conversation about so many things, you might obsess over one thing that was said. When doing research, you could linger over one statistic and forget to consider the context. This full moon is about taking a step back and seeing how everything comes together. Chances are, that one tiny detail is just a small aspect of something that’s great as a whole.

Aquarius: You’re Ready To Create Small Changes That Make A Difference

You might be in your own little world lately. If you’re stressed about falling behind on work, you might react by spacing out instead of getting it done. In the morning, you might feel more inclined to go back to bed rather than go to the gym. But if you neglect reality for too long, it becomes harder to deal with. Let this full moon inspire you to make a more conscious effort.