These 4 Signs Might Actually Consider Themselves Lucky During Mercury Retrograde

It’s only mid-January, but Mercury retrograde is already making its grand entrance in 2022. However, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. In fact, these zodiac signs will feel Mercury retrograde winter 2022 the least — Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, it might not be such a big deal.

When Mercury stations retrograde, it has a tendency to lead to misfires and crossed wires. After all, Mercury is the planet of communication, which means it has an affect on everything ranging from how a conversation goes to the way information is exchanged. Mercury influences machinery, travel, numbers, and the way you think over an idea. And when Mercury is retrograde, all of these things tend to experience technical difficulties.

Whenever this happens, Mercury’s typical tour through the zodiac wheel is interrupted. Instead, Mercury appears to move backward instead forward, retracing the degrees it has already crossed over. Sometimes, Mercury will even return to the zodiac sign it was previously in, which is what will happen during the first of the four retrogrades it will undergo during 2022.

Just two weeks into the new year, Mercury will station retrograde on Jan. 14 at 26 degrees Aquarius. It will re-enter Capricorn, the antecedent zodiac sign, as of Jan. 25. And on Feb. 3, it will finally station direct at 11 degrees Capricorn.

If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces, here’s why this retrograde might not feel like the head-scratcher it’s so infamous for being:

Taurus: You’re Looking At Everything From An Eye-Opening Perspective

You may not feel this retrograde as intensely as many others, but that doesn’t mean it will easy. In fact, when Mercury retrograde begins, it might feel like a shock to your system. As this retrograde stirs up trouble in your career sector, it could throw a wrench in some of your professional plans and force you to put in a stronger effort. But when Mercury retrogrades back into Capricorn on Jan. 25, the effects will become more subtle. It may even show you strange new things that excite and confound you.

Scorpio: Your Wires Are Getting Crossed And Confused

At first, this retrograde might knock the wind out of you. After all, it begins by moving through your fourth house of home and family, which could lead to misunderstandings in your personal life. As it challenges your comfort zone, you might feel more vulnerable than usual. However, once this retrograde re-enters Capricorn on Jan. 25, the majority of its effects will center on your communication skills. Say what you mean and mean what you say, unless you want to have an awkward conversation later on.

Sagittarius: You’re Learning That Honesty Isn’t Always The Best Option

The majority of this retrograde will take place in your chatty third house, which could lead to some of the frustrating misunderstandings that makes this retrograde so infamous. If you take time to think about what you want to say before you saying it out loud, you’ll be in a better position to avoid being diagnosed with foot-in-mouth syndrome. If you have something sarcastic or brutally honest to say, you might want to really mull it over first.

Pisces: Your Dreams Are Taking Some Strange Turns

You might feel way more sleepy than usual as this retrograde gets going. Mercury will bring your dreamworld to life as it retrogrades through your 12th house of the subconscious, which could make you feel somewhat detached from reality. If you’re waking up from weird dreams that feel so vivid they almost seem real, this retrograde might be to blame. Take time to analyze what these dreams are trying to tell you, because it could be important.