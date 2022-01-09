You’re approaching the second week of 2022 and you might feel like that hopeful NYE glow is already wearing off. As the din of crackling sparklers and celebratory champagne toasts fades into nothing but a memory, reality may already be setting in. Even though the week of January 10, 2022 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — they’re still dealing with some bittersweet astrology as the new year kicks into gear.

However, it’s not *all* bad, so don’t get discouraged. This week begins with the sun forming a sextile with dreamy and mystical Neptune on Jan. 10, you’ve got some creative and compassionate energy nudging you to stay positive. If you’re an earth sign, you’re feeling hopeful in spite of all the weirdness.

In fact, things will start getting a lot weirder by Jan. 11. This is when passionate Mars will square off with spacey Neptune, which may deflate some of your steam. If you feel low on energy and have a harder time focusing, you’ve got astrology to blame it on. Give yourself all the rest you need, because believe it or not, life is not a race.

Venus retrograde has been in session since last month, stirring up relationship drama. By the time Mercury stations retrograde on Jan. 14 in social and eccentric Aquarius, you might feel even less capable of getting a head start. It may be time to retrace your steps and review your progress, because there’s a lot to learn from your mistakes.

Regardless of what earth signs are going through, they’re reaching a powerful turning point on Jan. 16, when the sun and Pluto join forces in ambitious and disciplined Capricorn. No matter how tall the order, earth signs can find a way to make it happen. Here’s why:

kajakiki/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re In The Mood To Transform Your Whole Perspective

This week, you may feel pulled toward new experiences. Make the conscious choice to go on an adventure, because you may be ready to change your mind about something. But first, you need to shake things up a bit. Try something different. Learn about something new. Challenge your belief systems. This week, you may start seeing the power of so much potential. However, you also need to be willing to break free from your mindset, even if that means admitting you were wrong.

Virgo: You’re Feeling Ready To Push Your Creative Boundaries

You’re normally very concise with your meaning and exact when defining your intentions. However, this week, it’s time to let loose and color outside of the lines. A brilliant breakthrough may increase the level of passion surrounding your hobbies and artistic projects. But first, you need to accept that you’re going to make a mess of things. Rules and regulations suffocate creativity. If you judge yourself before you get going, you’re making it harder to get going at all.

Capricorn: You’re Tapping Into Power You Didn’t Know You Had

Capricorn season is reaching its peak and your solar return has been just as intense as it has been strengthening. This week, you may land an opportunity to make a pivotal decision about your life and where you’re going next. Instead of picking your situation apart, own it. Own the mistakes you’ve made and the challenges you’ve faced. Don’t judge the hand of cards you’ve been dealt, because you’re still learning how to play the game. And if you feel compelled to quit, remember — that throwaway card you’re still complaining about might turn out to be your ace in the hole.