JaNa Craig could have easily gone the shady route after her recent breakup with Kenny Rodriguez, but the Love Island USA star would rather keep it classy. Her decision to be positive is actually the inspiration behind her most recent collab with Truly Hard Seltzer.

Craig teamed up with the drink brand to create her own limited-edition flavor — No Shade, Just Tea — which is available for purchase now as a four-pack of 16-ounce cans ($24). The specialty raspberry tea flavor and tropical-themed can was influenced by Craig’s journey in the villa on Love Island, as well as her Hawaiian roots.

Even though I could have been a very petty individual, based off the most recent circumstances that happened in my life, I decided to grow above it.

As for the name and tea flavoring, she tells Elite Daily at the Truly LA bar in downtown Los Angeles that they were inspired by her choice to be the “bigger person” in her split. “Even though I could have been a very petty individual, based off the most recent circumstances that happened in my life, I decided to grow above it,” she says. “I could throw shade or I could serve tea — let’s just serve some tea.”

Truly

Fans were invited to the No Shade, Just Tea event at the Truly LA bar to meet the reality TV star, as well as taste-test her new flavor of hard seltzer. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Truly and Craig’s No Shade, Just Tea, and how it compares to other canned boozy sips.

JaNa’s Truly Flavor Is As Bubbly As Her PPG Persona

The first thing I noticed about Craig’s No Shade, Just Tea drink is the raspberry flavor. It hits you right away in a delicious, and not too overpowering way. When you’re drinking a raspberry-flavored sip, you want the fruit to be the main character and it is (just like Craig was Elite Daily’s Main Character in August).

I was also hit with all the bubbles of the carbonated drink, which was super refreshing as well. I recently tried Betty Booze’s RTD tea cocktails, which are flat like a regular ice tea. Even though that’s more accurate, I missed the bubbles in Betty Booze’s sip, so it was nice to get them here.

Rachel Chapman

The only thing that wasn’t as prominent was the actual tea flavor. That comes in more as an aftertaste that you have to go looking for, but it’s still there. Overall, this is a tasty sip.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TL;DR

I can totally see myself enjoying No Shade, Just Tea while hanging out with my friends at home. In fact, Craig shared that her Truly flavor is the first one she grabs before spilling some secrets with her Love Island besties and PPG (aka PowerPuff Gang) members, Serena Page and Leah Kateb. Since Craig is the Bubbles of the group, it makes even more sense that her Truly drink is as bubbly as her personality.

If you’re a fan of Craig or just want a refreshing sip while the weather is still a little warm out, you can order your pack of Truly’s No Shade, Just Tea online now, while supplies last.