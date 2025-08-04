Here's Everything JaNa & Kenny Have Said About Their Breakup So Far

In the summer of 2024, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez seemed like the perfect couple. The pair won over the hearts of every Love Island USA viewer with their sweet, affectionate romance on Season 6 of the dating show. That’s why it came as a shock that one year later, not only did JaNa and Kenny suddenly call things off, but the breakup was unexpectedly hostile.

Naturally, every fan is left wondering what happened to the once-head-over-heels Love Island finalists, especially since their split happened so abruptly, as they were still popping up on Peacock every week looking loved up in Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The reason still isn’t totally clear, but JaNa has indicated that it all stems from Kenny being inauthentic “since day one.”

The breakup came to light on July 28, shortly after JaNa and Kenny attended a party together over the weekend. Fans assumed some major revelation happened at this event, but People’s source claimed “there was no big, public blowout.” The next day, the exes both posted statements, with JaNa’s shedding light on how “terrible, disgusting, and disappointing” the breakup was.

“As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together,” JaNa wrote. “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting, and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Kenny’ statement was less specific, just generally acknowledging his relationship with JaNa had ended. “Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye,” Kenny wrote. “Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term. I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

However, Kenny’s ambiguous statement didn’t sit well with JaNa, who fired back at her ex shortly afterwards — further revealing just how tense the split was.

“STFU you manipulative liar,” JaNa wrote, tagging Kenny. “You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”

JaNa also posted a video to her Instagram story on July 31, reassuring fans that she is doing OK. “I’ve seen all the love you guys drown me in on social media. It has been an overflow of support and prayers, and that means more to me than you guys will ever know,” she said. “I want to close this chapter of my life ... it’s draining me and I know it’s draining you guys.” She also issued a plea for fans not to contact or harass Kenny’s family, saying they’d been “nothing but kind” to her.

Neither party has given a specific reason for the breakup. In an Aug. 1 profile with Elite Daily, a source close to JaNa said, “JaNa is beautiful on the inside and out, and while this is a tough time, she's going to come out on top.”