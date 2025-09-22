As a set-jetter, I always love to look up what TV shows or movies were filmed in the destination I’m traveling to next. So, when I was planning my August trip to Hawaii, you can just imagine my utter excitement when I saw that The Hunger Games: Catching Fire filmed a few of its arena scenes on O‘ahu.

After shooting The Hunger Games in North Carolina, production decided to use its airline miles for the rest of the franchise and film in places like Georgia, Germany, and France. A majority of the Capitol and District locations were shot in and around Atlanta, like President Snow’s house, which is actually Swan House at the Atlanta History Center. For the more jungle-like exterior scenes needed for the Quarter Quell, though, Lionsgate looked to filming in the valleys and beaches of Hawaii.

A lot of production took place on the North Shore, while other scenes were filmed in the nearby Waimea Valley. On my most recent vacay, I was invited to stay at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in the resort community of Ko Olina, which is on the leeward (west) coast of O’ahu. While there, I learned Aulani offers a little ($105) or big ($122) hiking adventure in Waimea Valley. So you can get your Disney fix and go on a little Hunger Games adventure — especially with Sunrise on the Reaping coming out in November 2026.

There’s also a North Shore Experience, which takes you to Waimea Bay Beach Park for $175 per person. Or, for $181, you can experience both the North Shore and the Waimea Valley on the Majestic Circle Island Tour. However, if you’d rather rent a car and design your own set-jetting itinerary, here are five spots you must visit while in Hawaii.

1. Turtle Bay Beach

Turtle Bay in the North Shore was used for a lot of the beach scenes in Catching Fire. It’s located near The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, which you can still visit even if you’re not a guest. In Hawaii, all beaches should have public access, so stop by for the day to soak up the sun. Make sure to check out the walkable Kawela Bay while you’re there.

2. Waimea Valley

More of the jungle scenes were filmed in Waimea Valley near the North Shore. Admission is $25 per person, and so worth the price for hiking in the gorgeous park with gardens and waterfalls. You’ll truly feel like you’re in a movie.

3. Kahana Bay Beach Park

As you drive along the eastern coast, you’ll find Kahana Bay Beach Park. This is another shore that was used for the arena scenes in Catching Fire. It attracts more locals than tourists, so this might be more your speed for a casual beach day.

4. Halona Blowhole Lookout

VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

As you get further south, you’ll find Halona Blowhole Lookout. According to Giggster, this rocky coastline spot was also used for some scenes in Catching Fire. The area was created by volcanic activity, and as the name suggests, you might see some gnarly waves crashing against the rocks like when Ariel sings “Part of Your World” in The Little Mermaid.

5. Manoa Falls Trail

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Lionsgate

The Manoa Valley was also used for jungle scenes in Catching Fire, so be sure to pack your best hiking shoes. If you want to witness what Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Finnick (Sam Claflin) saw as they were trying to survive the games, take the Manoa Falls Trail.