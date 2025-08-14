The Hot Girl's Guide To The Ultimate Thirst Trap

It’s hard to know what makes the perfect thirst trap: The hip-popping pose? Golden hour lighting? Or the number of fire emojis that appear in your DMs after hitting post? From sultry shower selfies to moody mirror pics, everyone has a different definition of thirst trapping — but there are some flirty photo-taking essentials that every it girl can agree on.

To learn how to thirst trap like a pro, we assembled a panel, via one-on-one interviews, featuring some of the internet's favorite women. This collection of reality TV stars, podcasters, and content creators has plenty of thoughts on how to take, post, and caption a sultry photo. Use this hot-girl approved formula to get (and stay) camera-ready.

Meet the Hot Girl Panel Courtesy of Remi Bader Remi Bader Remi Bader is a 30-year-old content creator and model who gained a TikTok following for her tongue-in-cheek, realistic clothing hauls. She also uses her platform to advocate for mental health and size inclusivity. Courtesy of Barbarah William Barbarah William Barbarah William, 31, is a lifestyle creator. Her content has earned her over 200,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok. Plus, social media helped her meet her husband after he responded to her Instagram story thirst traps. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Red Bull Chloe Veitch Chloe Veitch, 26, is a reality TV vet who competed on Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Perfect Match (plus, she hosted Sneaky Links). She recently joined Alex Cooper’s Unwell network for its SiriusXM show Big Sister with Chloe Veitch. Brendan Wixted Kamie Crawford Kamie Crawford, 32, hosts the Relationsh*t podcast, where she discusses the ins and outs of dating. She’s hosted reality shows like Are You The One?, Ex On The Beach, and Catfish. Plus, she’s an SI Swim model — so she knows all about posing. Courtesy of Liv Walker Liv Walker Liv Walker, 23, is a content creator and reality TV star who perfected looking hot in a bikini during her time on Season 6 of Love Island USA. Now, she stars alongside her castmates in a new reality show, Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Disney/Pamela Littky Layla Taylor Layla Taylor is MomTok’s youngest member. Throughout Seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the 24-year-old has been candid about her love and sex life as she dates as a single mom in Utah. Instagram/@lexiwood Lexi Wood Lexi Wood’s love life was the focal point of Summer House Season 9. Now, the 27-year-old model is leaving the reality TV world behind, but she’s not going anywhere. This fall, Wood will be releasing a collab with lingerie brand Hanky Panky. Natalia Ivanova/BFA.com/Shutterstock Alex Zamora Alex Zamora is used to getting what she wants — especially when it comes to dating. The 27-year-old model and influencer turned heads and made waves in Season 1 of Temptation Island and Season 3 of Perfect Match. Courtesy of Madison Errichiello Madison Errichiello A Leo through and through, Madison Errichiello, 29, has earned herself the title of Netflix’s chaos queen after stints on Love Is Blind Season 8 and Perfect Match Season 3, where she flirted her way through the pods and the villa. Instagram/xoxoemira Emira D’Spain Emira D’Spain, 28, is a breakout star on Next Gen NYC. After earning more than a million followers on TikTok, the model and content creator brought that confidence to Bravo and took her audience of “Cunty Barbies” along for the ride. Rayna Greenberg As one half of the Girls Gotta Eat duo, Rayna Greenberg, 40, has been talking about all things sex and relationships since 2018. She is also the co-creator of Vibes Only, a sexual wellness company. Prev Next

What does the perfect thirst trap look like to you?

Layla Taylor: The key to a perfect thirst trap is balance. Focus on one of the three Bs: boobs, butt, and always remember you’re that b*tch.

Rayna Greenberg: Some mystery can be hotter than total explicitness. Wearing something pulled down, wet, or lightly undone can be more powerful than full nudity.

Lexi Wood: Don’t underestimate the power of a photo dump. That’s the perfect opportunity to sneak in both your sexy and cute moments without making it feel too obvious.

Leave something to be imagined.

Emira D’Spain: I always say the best thirst traps leave something to be imagined. A subtle hint, like a tan line or a glowy shoulder, is more than enough to make an impact.

Barbarah William: A thirst trap isn’t always the usual provocative photo or video. The only reason I’m married today is thanks to a thirst trap I posted for my now-husband. In my case, it was a book. I knew he was into books, so I started posting books on my story. Naturally, he took the bait, and the rest is history.

What’s your best lighting hack?

Chloe Veitch: Natural lighting always! Make sure to clean your camera lens because it makes the quality better.

Kamie Crawford: Turn your exposure down on your phone camera for a moodier look. No crazy overhead lighting — dimmed is best.

Alex Zamora: I swear by natural light, coming in from the side.

Barbarah William: Clean your camera, declutter your background, and make sure your lighting is on point. Natural light is best.

What’s the secret ingredient for a post-worthy pic?

Remi Bader: The key is to show off your best quality. Your eyes? Your lips? Your a**? Highlight whatever you feel most confident about.

Liv Walker: Good lighting, blowout hair, glam makeup, and a killer outfit. Maybe even a spray tan. When you feel hot, you radiate confidence.

You could take a thirst trap on a first-gen iPod Touch and still slay because energy is everything.

Madison Errichiello: The perfect thirst trap is allll about confidence. You could take a thirst trap on a first-gen iPod Touch and still slay because energy is everything.

Kamie Crawford: The perfect thirst trap should be taken during your follicular or ovulatory phase for the best outcome — or whenever you’re feeling your sexiest. If you feel it, it will come across in the pic.

What’s your go-to pose?

Kamie Crawford: I love posing with the camera in front of my face entirely. Put one arm in front with your hand on the bathroom counter, and angle your body so you have a little hip pop. It really shows off your body shape.

Alex Zamora: Move with it. Take standing shots, sitting shots — whatever feels right. This is a no-judgment zone. I like to use the back camera at face level in a mirror, or prop up the front camera so you’re hands-free.

A bathroom mirror moment is always hot — just try to crop out the toilet or at least put the seat down.

Lexi Wood: As a self-proclaimed lover girl, the contrast between soft and seductive is at the heart of how I flirt, post, and move through life. The ultimate thirst trap has to have the perfect balance between sexy and sweet. I love pairing a sultry pose or outfit with an innocent, playful expression, or the opposite — a sexy shot while wearing something super casual.

Remi Bader: I just posted one the other day. It’s literally a photo of my a** — well, a piece of it. I cut some out. The post was to promote Fangirl by Remi, and I thought it was funny and cheeky to lead with an a** pic instead of the fan on its own. I was flirting all weekend. Why not?

Chloe Veitch: Squint the eyes, giving sultry. Don’t forget to put on lip balm — we love the juicy lip vibe.

Where’s the best place to shoot?

Emira D’Spain: There’s something so effortlessly sexy about a shower selfie: the lighting, the glow, the confidence.

Kamie Crawford: A bathroom mirror moment is always hot — just try to crop out the toilet or at least put the seat down.

What’s the best caption?

Madison Errichiello: It needs to be nonchalant to tie it all together.

Lexi Wood: I live by this rule: The sexier the photo, the cuter the emojis. The more casual the shot, the more I flirt with the caption.

Alex Zamora: Whatever you write, the caption better scream confidence.

Kamie Crawford: The best caption for a thirst trap is… no caption! Who needs words when your body and vibe are doing the talking?! I do love a little heart emoji — and by little, I mean little. Make it small and put it next to the crease of your arm, by your neck, or next to your hand that’s holding the camera.

Barbarah William: No caption needed — you’re the subject and the topic. Pose, look sexy, and give them a reason to respond. The lack of a caption adds mystery and invites curiosity, making it easier for your target to start the conversation.

Reporting by Hannah Kerns and Sarah Ellis. Interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.