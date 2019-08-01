35 Sexy Instagram Captions For Those Pics Where You KNOW You Look Good

You ever get a DNA test and find out that you're 100% that b*tch? Whether it's your impressive makeup or photo skills, a beautiful background setting, your excellently curated outfits, or simply just your body that you want to show off, you can definitely keep some sexy Instagram captions on hand to let your followers know what's up. These steamy lines pair best with thirst traps and sultry snaps.

Sure, social media shouldn't be the only source of your confidence. But watching likes roll in on a photo where you know you look jaw-droppingly stunning is a special kind of pleasure. It's those immaculate posts featuring looks you planned days or weeks in advance. It's those golden moments when your besties squatted down low to get all your angles or walked into the middle of the street to ensure your thirst trap composition was just right. It's the weather going exactly how the forecast said it would and the sun loving your skin.

And you know what? If you're going to be an engineer of an extra-hot Instagram post, you deserve a caption worthy of your exquisite work. Here are 35 hot captions for Instagram to give your besties life, make your crushes swoon, and make your haters fume.

Sexy Captions For An Iconic Swimsuit Picture Shutterstock "Are you tired of my bikini pics? Good, 'cause I’m not either!"

"Today was cute and so am I. 💅🏾"

"I give 'em goosebumps every time." — Beyoncé, “MOOD 4EVA”

"Taking pictures by the pool, doing things I never do. But at least I look cool." — Sasha Sloan, "At Least I Look Cool"

“I drop a picture, now these b*tches feel attacked.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

“Did someone turn the temperature up?”

Humble Brag Hot Captions Shutterstock "Oh, me? I’m doing just fine."

"Doing great, if you can’t tell."

"Felt cute, won't delete later. 😘"

“I’m doing good, I’m on some new sh*t. Been saying ‘yes’ instead of ‘no.’” — Taylor Swift, “The 1”

"My selfie game has improved or whatever."

"You can’t rush perfection."

“No filter necessary.”

“By now, I don’t need a f*ckin’ introduction.” — Halsey, “Lilith”

Straight Flex Sexy Captions Lucas Ottone / Stocksy "Wow, I’m cute!"

"I’m impressing myself."

“You’re in italic, I’m in bold.” — Billie Eilish, “Copycat”

"Outfit of the Day or Outfit of the Bae?"

"Adjust my hair, adjust my clothes, so I can get that fire post. 🔥" — Sasha Sloan, "At Least I Look Cool"

"Want 100% of your attention" — Charli XCX, "Focus"

"I’ve been riding my own wave. 🌊"

"If you think I look good, don't think. Know."

"Look good, look good, look grrrd." — Lizzo & Missy Elliott, "Tempo”

Sexy Captions For When You’re Out On The Town Isbjorn/E+/Getty Images "So sue me for looking so pretty tonight. 🤷🏾‍♀️" — Sabrina Carpenter, "Sue Me"

"Let me show you how it’s done."

"I'm a finesser and I'm a fly dresser." — Megan Thee Stallion, "Cash Sh*t"

"Thriving > surviving."

"Yeah, I snapped."

"Feeling myself can't be illegal." — Sabrina Carpenter, “Sue Me”

“So hot I’m hurting your feelings.”

Sexy Captions For A Hot Girl Summer Anastasia Dobrusina/E+/Getty Images "Summer me is the best me. ☀️"

“Tastes like strawberries on a summer evening.” — Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

"This is my best summer yet. Who’s with me?"

"The sun was doing me favors today, clearly."

"Hot girl summer is in full effect. 🚨"

So now you've got the sizzling captions. Saddle up your ring light, bribe your besties with iced coffee and sunshine, and get your editing apps in line. Cheers to the visual and textual masterpiece that is your next Instagram thirst trap.