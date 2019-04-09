You would do anything in your power to make your best friend's day even better. That could mean picking up their go-to coffee in the morning, or sending a funny TikTok you know will make them LOL. It could also mean that whenever they post a cool pic, you’re the first to like it. As their No. 1 fan on social media, you’ll also need the best comments to leave on Instagram for your bestie as well. After all, you know you can't just drop them a like. A stunning selfie in their OOTD or foodie pic of their lunch order deserves all the love with some funny Instagram comments from yours truly.

Funny comments on Instagram always put a smile on your bestie’s face. The more of an over-the-top fangirl you can be, the better. In fact, these funny comments for friends will make your BFF know how much you care while also encouraging other people to join in on the lovefest. Sometimes, coming up with the right words to say can be difficult, thugh. This is especially true when you want to mix it up with every post your friend shares. You may be in need of some fresh and funny things to comment on Instagram.

That's where these 55 funny comments for Instagram and things to say come into play. Each of these comments for Instagram will work for just about any snap your best friend shares. Along with a few adorable emojis, your kind words will make your BFF feel just as special as you know they are.

Adam Hester/Tetra images/Getty Images

Comments for any selfie your friend posts:

"If any pic ever deserved a ‘Yasss, queen!,’ it’s this one. Yasss, queen! [raised hands emoji]"

"Sending this selfie to NASA, because you're a star."

"You make me want to take everything in your wardrobe. P.S. Can I borrow that top?"

"The world wanted me to let you know that it’s so grateful for you blessing us with this selfie."

"I don’t know if you’re aware, but my best friend is a model. #HumbleBrag"

"How is it that you can make a phone selfie look like it was taken at a professional photo shoot?"

"Woman crush every day."

"[heart eye emoji] Excuse me, but everyone needs to like this photo ASAP because it’s the most gorgeous thing they’ll ever see."

“Sorry, I’m going to be late to hang out because I had to stop and admire this pic for way too long.”

“Just want to let everyone in the comments know that my bestie looks this good all day, every day.”

“How are you not verified yet? You are the only influencer I need on Instagram."

Comments for when their makeup looks amazing (which is literally all the time):

"Excuse me, what is that lipstick and can I borrow it ASAP?"

"That brow game, though."

"What magazine cover are you posing for today?”

"Please do my makeup next friend hang."

"Without makeup, you’re gorgeous. With makeup, you’re gorgeous. In conclusion, I have a gorgeous bestie no matter what.”

"This look deserves an applause [hand clap emojis]."

"My bestie is an artist!"

“Someone hang this selfie up in a museum, because my bestie’s makeup lewk is a work of art.”

“If you put out your own makeup line, I’d buy the heck out of it.”

“I need a tutorial, please.”

“Some people serve up looks, but you serve up LEWKS."

Comments for all of your friend’s cool adventure posts:

"Where is this and when can we eat it together?"

"You make everything look so fun! Can we hang soon?"

"Photo credit for this amazing pic of my BFF goes to me."

"Your life is like a movie, and I just need some popcorn."

"Excuse me, sunset, but you're in the way of looking at my beautiful bestie."

"Can we pleeeeeeease get brunch again this weekend?"

"Girls' nights are my favorite nights because of you."

"How did I get so lucky to have such a cool best friend?"

“Who needs inspirational quotes when you inspire me all the time?”

“Adventure isn’t just out there, it’s wherever my BFF is.”

“That's my best friend, she a real bad b*tch.” — Saweetie, “Best Friend”

“I want to be you when I grow up.”

Bonfanti Diego/Image Source/Getty Images

Comments for your bestie pics together:

"We shore do know how to seas the day."

"You're the Betty to my Veronica."

"The greatest best friend in the world is taken. #SorryNotSorry”

"We go together like burgers and fries, which, BTW, we should go get rn."

"You’re the BE FRI to my ST ENDS.”

"Love ya to the [moon emoji] and back."

"I believe it was Shakespeare who said, ‘Friends who doth slay together, stay together."

“Wherever you are, I want to be right there.”

“Where you lead, I will follow.” — Carole King, “Where You Lead”

“I miss this and you.”

“You’re so kind to take photos with your fans.”

Comments for any throwback content with your friend:

"We’ve always been the coolest kids on the playground."

"I feel like I've known you my whole life."

"This is exactly why we're best friends."

"So you've been the coolest kid since Day 1? Knew it."

"LOL, can I have this picture framed?"

"I don’t know if you know this, BUT my best friend is the cutest."

“I knew there was a reason you’re my bestie.”

“Isn’t it funny how we get older each year, but you remain the cutest person in the world?”

“I would say those were the good old days, but every day with you is good.”

“This just makes me want to have a sleepover and watch ‘Spice World.’ You in?”