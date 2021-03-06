Social Media
90 Group Chat Names For 6 Best Friends Who Make The Perfect 6-Pack

Just the six best-teas with the tea.

By Rachel Chapman
You've got the Goldilocks of friend groups. It's not too big, it’s not too small — it's the perfect size with six. When you're not hanging out during wine nights and marathon-watching Netflix shows together in real life, you're texting your crew all at once to see what's up, and you need the perfect fun group chat names for six best friends for your text convo. When the tea and jokes are flying back and forth, you need a group chat name that's so unique, only a squad of six could have it.

Like any dream team, the reason you work so well is because you each bring your own personality to the crew — including your texting style. For example, there's always one person who's the go-to meme queen, and someone who's on top of all the celeb gossip. One of you is always sending the best TikToks to LOL over, while someone else is there to make your Friday night plans. Assembled all together equals a group chat that's always popping off, so now's the time to give it a clever moniker with a fitting name for your friends group. Send this list of group chat names to your 6 closest friends to decide which one fits you the best.

And, honestly, it may take you a minute to agree on the best squad name for six, especially since there are so many good ones here. But despite having six unique personalities, it’s always been easy for you to agree on one thing: your love for each other. So, in no time, you'll have a perfectly named chat you can turn to whenever you need to say something, even if it’s just to share another hilarious TikTok.

  1. You Can't Six With Us
  2. If It Ain't Broke, Don't Six It
  3. Let's Six And Mingle
  4. The Essential Six
  5. Little Six
  6. Meow Six
  7. The Six Chicks — 13 Going on 30
  8. Sixth Sense
  9. Six Pack
  10. Six On The Beach
  11. The Half-Dozen
  12. FRIENDS
  13. The Six Clique
  14. Six In The City
  15. Safe Six
  16. Dance Your Six Off
  17. Enough To Make You Six
  18. In Sixness And In Health
  19. Six Appeal
  20. Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon
  21. Six Avengers
  22. The Three Musketeers Doubled
  23. Sassy Six
  24. Knock Your Six Off
  25. Six Flags
  26. Playing The Sixophone
  27. The Hexa-Squad
  28. Turn Up The Musix
  29. The Sextet
  30. The Infinity Stones
  31. Six Gems
  32. The Secret Six
  33. Double Trio
  34. Even Stevens
  35. Serendipity Six
  36. Special Six
  37. Three Pairs
  38. The Six Of Hearts
  39. Pop, Six, Squish — Chicago
  40. Sixpence None The Richer
  41. My Super Sweet Six Team
  42. Hey Mama, Welcome To The Sixties — Hairspray
  43. One Less Than A Week
  44. Six In The Mix
  45. Six And Stones
  46. Six Or Treat
  47. My Six Picks
  48. No Tricks, Just Six
  49. It's Gouda To Be Six
  50. Mermaid To Be Six
  51. The Super Six
  52. My Lucky Charms
  53. The Fab Six
  54. It Takes Six To Spill The Tea
  55. The Hexagon Theory
  56. Hella And Hexa Cute
  57. Six Squad
  58. Six-Sided Crew
  59. Six Of A Kind
  60. The Swinging Sixes
  61. My Six Kicks
  62. Double Power Puff Girls
  63. For Six And Giggles
  64. The Six Chat
  65. Three's Company, Six Is Better
  66. The Six Best Friends Anyone Could Have
  67. Better Than The Avengers
  68. One More Than *NSYNC
  69. Cheaper By The Half-Dozen
  70. The Page Six Gossip
  71. My Sangria Time Six
  72. The Central Perk Crew
  73. My Six Friend-Chips
  74. Lettuce Be Six Friends Forever
  75. Six Best Teas With Tea
  76. The Six-Up
  77. Can We Six It?
  78. Grand Slam Six
  79. The Flaming Six
  80. VI
  81. Slick Like Six
  82. Six Feet Under
  83. Six Chicks
  84. Hugs & Sixes
  85. Swifty Six
  86. The Sisterhood of Six
  87. 6 Peas In A Pod
  88. Name A More Iconic 6
  89. Besties For The Resties
  90. The Main 6

