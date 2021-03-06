90 Group Chat Names For 6 Best Friends Who Make The Perfect 6-Pack

You've got the Goldilocks of friend groups. It's not too big, it’s not too small — it's the perfect size with six. When you're not hanging out during wine nights and marathon-watching Netflix shows together in real life, you're texting your crew all at once to see what's up, and you need the perfect fun group chat names for six best friends for your text convo. When the tea and jokes are flying back and forth, you need a group chat name that's so unique, only a squad of six could have it.

Like any dream team, the reason you work so well is because you each bring your own personality to the crew — including your texting style. For example, there's always one person who's the go-to meme queen, and someone who's on top of all the celeb gossip. One of you is always sending the best TikToks to LOL over, while someone else is there to make your Friday night plans. Assembled all together equals a group chat that's always popping off, so now's the time to give it a clever moniker with a fitting name for your friends group. Send this list of group chat names to your 6 closest friends to decide which one fits you the best.

And, honestly, it may take you a minute to agree on the best squad name for six, especially since there are so many good ones here. But despite having six unique personalities, it’s always been easy for you to agree on one thing: your love for each other. So, in no time, you'll have a perfectly named chat you can turn to whenever you need to say something, even if it’s just to share another hilarious TikTok.

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images

You Can't Six With Us If It Ain't Broke, Don't Six It Let's Six And Mingle The Essential Six Little Six Meow Six The Six Chicks — 13 Going on 30 Sixth Sense Six Pack Six On The Beach The Half-Dozen FRIENDS The Six Clique Six In The City Safe Six Dance Your Six Off Enough To Make You Six In Sixness And In Health Six Appeal Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon Six Avengers The Three Musketeers Doubled Sassy Six Knock Your Six Off Six Flags Playing The Sixophone The Hexa-Squad Turn Up The Musix The Sextet The Infinity Stones Six Gems The Secret Six Double Trio Even Stevens Serendipity Six Special Six Three Pairs The Six Of Hearts Pop, Six, Squish — Chicago Sixpence None The Richer My Super Sweet Six Team Hey Mama, Welcome To The Sixties — Hairspray One Less Than A Week Six In The Mix Six And Stones Six Or Treat My Six Picks No Tricks, Just Six It's Gouda To Be Six Mermaid To Be Six The Super Six My Lucky Charms The Fab Six It Takes Six To Spill The Tea The Hexagon Theory Hella And Hexa Cute Six Squad Six-Sided Crew Six Of A Kind The Swinging Sixes My Six Kicks Double Power Puff Girls For Six And Giggles The Six Chat Three's Company, Six Is Better The Six Best Friends Anyone Could Have Better Than The Avengers One More Than *NSYNC Cheaper By The Half-Dozen The Page Six Gossip My Sangria Time Six The Central Perk Crew My Six Friend-Chips Lettuce Be Six Friends Forever Six Best Teas With Tea The Six-Up Can We Six It? Grand Slam Six The Flaming Six VI Slick Like Six Six Feet Under Six Chicks Hugs & Sixes Swifty Six The Sisterhood of Six 6 Peas In A Pod Name A More Iconic 6 Besties For The Resties The Main 6