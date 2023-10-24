If you’ve been playing things a little too safe since Scorpio season began on Oct. 23, that’s super on brand; this isn’t exactly the time of year known for its spontaneity. Instead, this time of year is the best for all things otherworldly; no other zodiac sign pairs well with a holiday that calls for witch costumes, haunted houses, and fake blood. Spooky season 2023 has already proven to be iconic with two eclipses and a rare Friday the 13th — but the eerie festivities aren’t over just yet. In fact, your Halloween 2023 horoscope is inviting every zodiac sign to do anything but follow the rules, so be sure to get your tricks ready.

On Oct. 31, Venus in Virgo will form a supportive trine to Uranus in Taurus, encouraging every zodiac sign to take risks when it comes to pleasure and satisfaction. Although Venus tends to prefer to do things by the book when she’s in this mutable earth sign, the disruptive energy of Uranus will urge everyone to switch things up a bit. Go for the Halloween costume that’s a little risqué, or try a candy that’s not your usual go-to. Odds are, you’ll find enjoyment in the things you wouldn’t normally try.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Oct. 31, you’ll feel called to indulge in different habits and regimens as Venus forms a trine with disruptive Uranus. While you usually prefer to stick to what you know when it comes to your daily routines, feel free to switch up your typical way of doing things regarding your health, wellness, and tasks. Today, you may find that doing things a little differently can work in your favor.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

As this spooky holiday unfolds, your chart ruler, Venus, will link up with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to enjoy yourself in new, revitalizing ways. As the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, you tend to stay within your comfort zone — but today, you’ll be curious enough to venture outside of your norm. You may be going to a costume party, or spending time with a new love interest that brings out your spontaneous side. It’s a good day to take risks, Taurus.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Halloween, you’ll be exploring different ways of enjoying yourself from the comfort of your own home as Venus trines Uranus. You’re no stranger to switching things up, but today you’ll be embracing a different kind of stimulation behind closed doors. This is where you tend to enjoy plenty of organization, but as this transit unfolds, you’ll be trying something new with your home decor, or exploring a different dynamic with a relative or roommate.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

As Oct. 31 unfolds, you’ll be seeking a different kind of pleasure in your friendships and alliances as Venus and Uranus align. As a creature of habit, you typically find comfort in your most familiar connections, but today, you’ll be in the mood for people who are a little different than your usual company. These people won’t be too far from home, though, making this a fortunate day to venture out into your neighborhood. Trick or treating, anyone?

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

You’ll be prompted to use your money and resources differently on Oct. 31, as Venus links up with unconventional Uranus. Due to some sudden developments in your career, you may be feeling the urge to indulge in the fruits of your labor in ways you usually wouldn’t. Feel free to treat yourself today, Leo, even if it’s on a purchase that you’d usually deem to be a little reckless. Today, the typical rules don’t apply.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

As Halloween unfolds, you’ll be eager to embrace different ways of enjoying yourself through venturing outside of your usual routine as Venus trines Uranus. As someone who tends to prefer plenty of structure in your daily life, this transit is fortunate for changing up the ways you enjoy yourself. You may be called to do something a little spontaneous today, Virgo, like go on an impromptu trip, or your Halloween costume is a little outside your comfort zone.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

As your chart ruler, Venus, aligns with Uranus on Oct. 31, indulging in pleasant activities behind closed doors will be your primary focus. Today, you may not be feeling very social, but the time you spend on your own promises to be eventful. While you typically may not find satisfaction in solitude, today, you’ll be discovering new, enjoyable ways of spending time by yourself. Who says spending Halloween indoors has to be boring?

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Oct. 31, you’ll be socializing with different friends and alliances as Venus and Uranus join forces. Today, you’ll be connecting with people you wouldn’t typically link up with, potentially making refreshing new connections. While you tend to approach new social groups with caution, today, you’ll be more inclined to take risks and put yourself out there.

Caia Image/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

As Venus and Uranus link up on Halloween, you’ll be exploring different career ventures and professional pursuits. As the free-spirited sign of the zodiac, you’re no stranger to the need for freedom in everything you do, but as this transit takes place, you’ll be interested in different ways of showcasing your abilities in your profession. You may be joining forces with an unlikely alliance now, or taking a different approach at work — either way, this energy is bound to revitalize you.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Oct. 31, as Venus and Uranus form a trine, you’ll be looking for different ways to connect with the world around you. Today, exploring new interests and perspectives that exist outside of your comfort zone will be more appealing to you. If things have become too monotonous, expect to feel a jolt in inspiration and excitement as Halloween unfolds. You may be going on a fun date, or taking a trip to somewhere new. It’s a fortunate time to switch up your usual routine.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

Today, Venus and Uranus align, bringing a different perspective to your money and shared resources If you’ve been looking for a more unique approach to help you sort out your financial obligations, expect today’s transit to bring you the shift in perspective that you’ve been looking for. Maybe all you’re in need of is a change in budget, or if splitting duties with a partner, a slightly different division of responsibilities. Seeing things through a different lens may be exactly what you need.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As Venus and Uranus link up on Halloween, you’ll be engaging in stimulating conversations in your love life and romantic affairs. If things have become a little stale here, expect to feel a sudden surge in spontaneity today, prompting you to try something new in your dating life. You may meet someone new and exciting today, or breaking out of your usual routine with your current partner. Just be sure to keep an open mind in your relationships today, Pisces, and you’ll be able to make the most of this transit.