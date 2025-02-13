In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, content creator Haley Kalil shares the apps she used the most while attending the Grammys, getting ready for the Super Bowl, and everything in between.

The life of a content creator may appear to be all PR packages, exclusive events, and posting videos, but there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work and living out of suitcases that goes into making social media your full-time job. Model Haley Kalil (@haleyybaylee) knows all too well how booked and busy a successful creator can be.

I get to work with my friends and film comedy. Pinch me, I’m dreaming.

The New York-based social media star kicked off her 2025 walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes alongside Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, and followed that up with invites to both the Grammys and Super Bowl in February. On such a busy week, going from LA to New Orleans to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Kalil brought along Elite Daily to experience what it’s really like to attend these major events IRL.

Below, the former Miss USA contestant shares how she felt running into celebs like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, when she’s able to respond to her followers on IG, and how she comes up with her comedy video ideas, all while tracking her most used apps and screen time.

Occupation: Content creator and model.

Age: 32.

Location: New York, New York.

Weekly Average (Feb. 2-Feb. 8): 8 hours, 21 minutes.

Day 1: Grammys Sunday, AHHHH

People ask me all the time if I’m nervous at the Grammys, and the answer is YES. Every time! But it’s exciting.

It was a full day of getting ready and red carpet, so of course I wanted to bring my followers along for everything. I post as much as I can, so I was on my Instagram with Olivia Rodrigo (casual) to get everyone excited for the day, then I got dressed in my archival Marc Bouwer dress.

Instagram CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Throughout the event, I was constantly filming on my Camera app. There’s so much I wanted to see growing up, so I tried to capture everything for my followers. I shared my fave moments to Instagram Reels and stories.

I ended the night with Jess Val Ortiz (@jessvalortiz). We ordered some Taco Bell on Uber Eats to treat ourselves after running around and posting, like, billions of Grammy videos.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Camera, Uber Eats.

Screen Time: 8 hours, 23 minutes.

Day 2: Post-Grammys Dump

One of the first things I did after I woke up was look through my Photos app to see what other videos I wanted to share to recap the most epic night ever. I always “favorite” the clips I want to use, since I have sooo much content, and it helps me stay organized. The night can be such a blur that sometimes I don’t even remember everything I’ve filmed.

I then took my clips and edited them in CapCut, and finally uploaded my IG Reels with some of my favorite red carpet moments with artists like Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, and I obviously had to give my queen Charli XCX some love as well. I also make sure to post my favorite Reels to Threads so my followers on all platforms can see my best content.

CBS Photo Archive/Contributor/Getty Images

To end the day, I used my Notes app to plan out my schedule for the rest of the week while bed rotting and snacking on Starbursts before finally falling asleep to my favorite Spotify rain sounds.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, CapCut, Photos, Spotify.

Screen Time: 7 hours, 53 minutes.

Day 3: Revisiting The Pop Girlies

The Grammys love never stops. I still had a ton of videos to post on Tuesday and I couldn’t resist uploading my proud big sister moment watching Taylen Biggs (@taylenbiggs) meet Cardi B on IG.

I also obviously had to post content of Taylor Swift for all my Swifties (yes, I’m one of them), and a video of Olivia Rodrigo to show the pop girlies some love. P.S. Olivia is the kindest, sweetest human.

Instagram Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Throughout the day, I used Spotify to re-listen to some of my fave Grammys artists (like Bey’s Cowboy Carter album and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” single), while using iMessage and FaceTime to catch my friends and family up on all the things that happened.

I also squeezed in a quick mental health walk and DoorDashed some Thai food before I settled in for the night to FaceTime with my Minnesota besties and some more Spotify rain sounds.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Spotify, FaceTime.

Screen Time: 6 hours, 59 minutes.

Day 4: Throwing It Back To My Pageant Days

Back to my regularly scheduled programming. I had some funny sketch ideas inspired by Taylor at the Grammys, and the nostalgic eyebrow tattoo reveal trend that was popular a few years ago. I texted my friend on iMessage to come over and see whether she wanted to film some content (she does comedy, too).

Once she arrived, we got to filming on my Camera app. We filmed for a couple hours, and when I was done, I immediately went to editing in CapCut. I posted my eyebrow reveal skit, then spent about an hour responding to people’s comments and engaging with them. This video was really fun to make because this actually happened to me in high school and I literally cried, so seeing other followers tell their hilarious stories of eyebrow mishaps made me feel better about mine.

I couldn’t resist jumping in on some lore when I saw this archival trending video of me during my pageant days swirling around social media; it was time to post a story for my audience.

I’ll admit, yes, this was an overly spray-tanned me on the Miss USA stage. One thing most people don’t know about me is that I’ve literally lived so many lives — from a girl who grew up in Minnesota to a Sports Illustrated model, my lore goes deep.

I ended the night cozying up on the couch and put my AirPods in to fall asleep to my usual rain sound playlist.

Most Used Apps: Camera, Instagram, CapCut.

Screen Time: 6 hours, 59 minutes.

Day 5: Hard Launched My (Faux) Boyfriend

It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, so I started getting ready to head out to the Big Game. Thursday was all about prep — I checked the Weather app to make sure I knew what to pack for the weekend; I check it a lot more than I should, but I hate carrying coats if I don’t have to.

I also spent some time creating content for my Instagram. Carly (@carlyblitzer) came over, and we filmed some content together. One of the best things about my job is getting to hang out with my friends and have them actively participate in filming.

With Valentine's Day coming up, I couldn’t resist hard launching my BF on IG. (*cough cough* It’s Iron Man.) Recently, I’ve been into using Meta’s generative AI to create these goofy skits.

Suddenly, it was dark out and I still hadn’t packed for the Super Bowl, so I got out my suitcase, the basics, and obvi posted an IG story to share the procrastination in real time. After I finished packing, I got into bed and caught some Z’s before my flight.

Most Used Apps: Camera, Instagram, Weather.

Screen Time: 7 hours, 10 minutes.

Day 6: Flying To The Super Bowl

On Friday morning, I got ready to fly into New Orleans. It was finally Super Bowl weekend, and I was beyond excited. I used the time on the plane to get my posts prepped, while also listening to my airplane playlist on Spotify. I also had to peep Camilla Araújo's interview with Ash Trevino (aka “the worst mom on TikTok”) for some juicy social media lore.

After hopping off the plane, I started my posting for the day with a silly video on Instagram featuring my AI boyfriend (I mean real boyfriend).

Finally, I made it to NOLA. As I was in my Uber to the hotel, I came across a super cool edit from creator @alticute of Grammys glambot ink drawings. I was blown away and honored to see a drawing of me. My jaw literally dropped, so I had to film a reaction video for my socials.

I headed out to get some dinner, then back to the room for a good night’s rest before the Super Bowl festivities officially commenced.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Camera, Uber.

Screen Time: 8 hours, 24 minutes.

Day 7: Spending Time In New Orleans

I started the day with coffee in my hotel room, where I also filmed some skits before I left. You know that feeling when you do your makeup under the harsh hotel bathroom light, only to walk outside and realize you look completely different? Well, that bathroom had even worse lighting, so of course I had to make a video about it.

After getting my makeup game face on, I treated myself to a manicure and opted for a polish to cheer on the Eagles for the weekend.

I then hit the streets of New Orleans, rocking my Von Dutch hat and jamming out to Lady Gaga. NOLA is one of my favorite cities, probably because all I do there is eat and drink. And, OMG, the food is so good.

Later, I headed to some Super Bowl pre-game activities, squeezing in a few moments to check my DMs and comments. I love staying connected with my online family because they keep me updated on everything and they’re hilarious.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Camera, iMessage.

Screen Time: 6 hours, 28 minutes.

Final Thoughts: Living The Dream

After the main event of my week, Super Bowl Sunday, I headed to Bourbon Street with friends for some drinks and pizza. It was the perfect way to wrap up an unforgettable seven days, regardless of how much time I spent on my phone. Reflecting on everything, I realized I get to work with my friends and film comedy. Pinch me, I’m dreaming.