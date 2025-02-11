Say what you will about the Chiefs’ performance at Super Bowl LIX, no one can deny the excitement in the air during the game. Sooo many celebs were in attendance — Jay-Z! Lady Gaga! Ice Spice! — the commercials were some of the all-time best, and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show is still all anyone can talk about. With all the star power in the stadium, you may’ve missed out on one of the biggest style moments, courtesy of Taylor Swift.

Since the Tortured Poets singer did not make her way to the field after the Big Game this year, it was hard to see all the details of her look. Of course, Swifties clocked the return of her bejeweled “T” chain (‘round her neck), which she originally wore to the Grammys (on her upper thigh) one week prior. But did you notice that her mani was kept the same as well?

Taylor Swift’s Red Nails

On music’s biggest night on Feb. 2, the multi-hyphenate matched her digits to her sequined minidress, both of which were bold red and sparkly. The nail look was designed by artist Lisa Peña Wong, who revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that they would be the same ones Swift would rock in New Orleans to watch Travis Kelce play football (possibly for the last time) on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Getty Images

Although both events are over, Valentine’s Day is only days away, making this is a great time to recreate the look using Peña Wong’s step-by-step tutorial. The best part? It’s actually really simple to do at home, requiring just a few different polishes and embellishments applied over square nails with rounded sides.

Get The Look

Step No. 1

Prepping your nails for a manicure starts with choosing a length and shape. Tay Tay opted for a square-oval (aka squoval) shape featuring a straight edge that's rounded on the sides. She typically doesn’t experiment with length, so, per usual, her nails were short, extending just beyond her fingertips.

Step No. 2

Once your nails are shaped and clean, it’s time to go in with polish. Peña Wong started with the OPI GelColor Intelli-Gel - Super Base Base Coat, applying a layer on each nail, then curing both hands under the OPI Star Light Gel Lamp - GL903. This ensures that the base dries down and creates a good foundation for colored polish to be layered on top.

Step No. 3

After the base is ready, it’s time to apply Swift’s firetruck red hue. Peña Wong mixed two shades from OPI’s Wicked collection in Nessa-Ist Rose and Let's Rejoicify — Nessa-Ist rose being a solid cherry red and Rejoicify being a purple glitter — to match the color of Swift’s glittery Grammys dress. The result’s a vibrant red with the most radiant shine.

Step No. 4

She then cured this mixture under the lamp and used OPI Intelli-Gel - Super Gloss Top Coat as a glue to secure a stripe of red crystals down the center of each nail. This added an extra touch of sparkle. Though she didn’t list the exact gems she used, you can find mixed packs of red crystals on Etsy.

Step No. 5

To finish, she sealed in the look with a full coat of the Super Gloss Top Coat on each nail, then cured the hands under the light to ensure that they were dry, and the look was immovable.

So, now that you’re equipped with all the tools to get T-Swift’s sparkling red nails, figuring out your next mani move should be simple. The most adorable V-Day manicure awaits you.