Taylor Swift is a girl in love, and she’s also a girl who knows how to keep her fans guessing. The superstar showed up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9 wearing a familiar accessory: the bejeweled “T” chain she had worn to the Grammys just one week before. And while the jewelry originally seemed to be a reference to a song from The Tortured Poets Department, this time, Swift called to mind one specific lyric from a different album.

ICYMI, the singer wore an all-red ‘fit to the Grammys on Feb. 2, with a tiny red “T” chain peeking out from under her minidress. Swifties were quick to point out the song “Guilty As Sin” from TTPD, where she sings, “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh / only in my mind.” Many interpreted the accessory as a sneaky reference to Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, even though the song is believed to be about her fling with Matty Healy in May 2023.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

While Swift never clarified the “T” chain’s meaning, she’s clearly signaling it has something to do with Kelce. She arrived at the Super Bowl to support her BF and the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. In one video posted to the NFL’s Instagram account, the chain is clearly visible — and this time, it’s a necklace, paired with a white blazer, tank top, and denim shorts.

Anyone familiar with Swiftie lore will know there’s a lyric parallel here, too. In the song “Call It What You Want” from Reputation, Swift sings, “I want to wear his initial on a chain 'round my neck / Chain 'round my neck / Not because he owns me / But 'cause he really knows me.” While the song is believed to be about her relationship with Joe Alwyn, it seems she’s reclaiming it for her current love to cheer him on at his biggest game of the year.

So in case you needed permission to clown for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) again, let this be all the evidence you need.