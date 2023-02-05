Have you been sharing your most unpopular opinions as of late? If not, you’ll speaking your mind in ways that are bound to turn some heads soon enough. As a fixed air sign, Aquarius season is all about rejecting what’s conventional, and forming your own eccentric opinions. Though these perspectives may cause you to feel like an outsider at times, find comfort in the fact that you’re embracing your truest, most authentic beliefs. This week’s astrology will sharpen conversations before encouraging everyone to form opinions that don’t necessarily go along with tradition. As a result, your February 6, 2023 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to think for yourself, no matter how farfetched your outlooks may seem.

To start things off, on Feb. 10, Mercury will conjoin Pluto, marking the end of its time in Capricorn. This transit is bound to bring power dynamics to the forefront when it comes to expressing your thoughts and opinions, while still seeking to follow tradition. You could discover some shocking info on this day, so be prepared for convos to potentially take a sharp turn.

On Feb. 11, Mercury will shift into Aquarius, encouraging everyone to think outside the box. This transit is for brainstorming new, conceptual ideas, but it may not be time to execute just yet. Instead, be sure to keep up with some of the brilliant ideas you come up with now, so that when the time comes, you have a million-dollar idea ready to go.

Here’s what your sign can expect from this week’s astrology:

Aries February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

Prepare for some powerful conversations to take place in your career this week, Aries, as Mercury conjoins Pluto in your 10th house. You’re someone who cares deeply about their public reputation, but on this day, your thoughts and opinions are bound to be pushed to the extremes. Don’t underestimate the influence that your words have today, because you never know who’s listening. Be sure to choose your words wisely, and channel some of your passion into making progress in your professional life.

Taurus February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

On Feb. 11, Mercury will shift into your 10th house, inviting you to do some brainstorming in your career and professional life. Now is the time to think big, Taurus, so don’t concern yourself too much if your ideas don’t seem realistic. You have plenty of time to flesh them out before you decide to move forward, so use this as an opportunity to play around with new perspectives. You may also find that you’re called to use your voice in a public way now, to vocalize your opinions. You may even discover that they’re not as unpopular as you may think.

Gemini February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury, your chart ruler, will shift into your ninth house of spirituality, inviting you to broaden your horizons when it comes to your belief systems. You’re known for your unpopular opinions, and on Feb. 11, you’ll be encouraged to share these perspectives. It’s a great time to bring awareness to causes you believe in, so don’t hesitate to grab the megaphone and speak your mind. Guest-star on a podcast, or host a Twitter Spaces circle — anything that allows you to connect with others through shared ideas.

Cancer February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

Get ready to engage in some important conversations in your romantic relationships this week, Cancer, as Mercury conjoins Pluto in your seventh house on Feb. 10. If you’ve been meaning to assert some strong boundaries, now is a good time to do so, as long as you’re mindful of how much power your words have. If you find that people have opinions that clash with yours, try not to engage in too much heated discourse. It’ll be easier for things to be taken out of context.

Leo February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’ll be engage in important discourse in your romantic relationships and partnerships as Mercury shifts into your seventh house. It’s the perfect time to socialize and participate in conversations that allow you to speak your mind. Be sure to schedule any meetings or one on one conversations during this transit, since it’ll be easier to connect with others through shared perspectives and ideas.

Virgo February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a great week to be productive, Virgo, as Mercury, your chart ruler, steps into Aquarius this week. If you’ve been itching to revamp your routine, now is the perfect time to do so. While you may not be making too many monumental changes, you’ll have an abundance of innovative new ideas to implement into your daily life. Whether it involves an unconventional new workout routine or a new nighttime ritual, you’ll be feeling reinvigorated and inspired.

Libra February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

You’ll have an abundance of creative new ideas this week, Libra, as Mercury shifts into your fifth house of passions and artistic pursuits. As a Venus-ruled sign, you’re always looking for new ways to enjoy your life to the fullest, and on Feb. 11, you’ll be encouraged to find new ways to have fun. Whether this looks like going on dates or starting a new passion project, you’re bound to be enjoying yourself this week.

Scorpio February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

On Feb. 11, you’ll be prompted to direct your thoughts and ideas to your home and family life as Mercury shifts into your fourth house. Now is a good time to consider new, innovate ways to make your private world more authentic, as long as you’re patient with yourself. You’re someone who tends to prefer gradual change, so don’t worry too much about implementing major adjustments overnight. Instead, jot down some of the ideas you have to make your living space more special, so that when the time comes, you’ll be ready.

Sagittarius February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

On Feb. 10, Mercury and Pluto will conjoin in your second house of money and resources, bringing extreme ideas and perspectives to the forefront when it comes to how you utilize your resources. It’s a good time to implement a new budget, or take a close look at your spending habits. Just be sure not to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to your finances now, Sagittarius. You’re bound to be seeing things through a more intense lens during this time.

Capricorn February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’ll be encouraged to take action on your ideas as Mercury links up with Pluto in your first house of self-expression. This transit is bound to bring out your extreme opinions and perspectives, so be mindful of how you express your thoughts to others. It’s a good day to channel this energy into a project or endeavor that requires intense, unwavering focus.

Aquarius February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

On Feb. 11, Mercury will shift into your first house, prompting you to share your thoughts and opinions with the world around you. As someone who’s always thinking outside the box, your unique perspectives are bound to be met with some pushback, but if anyone’s used to having unpopular opinions, it’s you. Don’t hesitate to speak your mind this week, Aquarius. You’ll have plenty to say.

Pisces February 6, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’ll be engaging in some important conversations in your friendships and community, allowing you to speak your mind in a way that packs a big punch. Though your associates are bound to be seeking counsel from you this week, be mindful of your delivery. As Mercury conjoins Pluto, your words are bound to be sharper than usual. It’s best to direct the excess mental energy to collaborations with friends, or your future goals and plans.